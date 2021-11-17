Fremont-area calendar of events for Nov. 18-20

Thursday

Men’s Bible Study, 8 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Kiwanis Club meeting, noon, Midland University Private Dining Rooms, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.

Fremont Area Parkinson’s Support Group, 1-2 p.m., Nye Square, 655 W. 23rd St., Fremont. There will be a presentation on “Get Up and Go … Safely.” Those attending are asked to wear a mask and use the main entrance where you will be screened. RSVP via email to parkinsonsupportgroup@nyhealthservices.com or call 402-625-7611.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers and cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Pitch will be played at 6:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

LEGO Club, 4-5 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. LEGO bricks are supplied.

Operation Christmas Child relay center open, 5-7 p.m., First Lutheran Church’s Mission Center, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. This will be a curbside drop off. People can pull up and volunteers will unload their cartons for them. If interested, people can use a QR code to scan and input their information. For more information or if you need assistance with shoe box drop-off, call First Lutheran Church at 402-721-2959 or Charlotte Young at 402-719-1753.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Drive-thru meals served. The dinner is free.

Rawhide Creek Watershed Work Plan – Environmental Assessment public meeting, 6-8 p.m., Fremont City Auditorium – West Community Room, 925 N. Broad St., Fremont. All are welcome to attend and provide comments or questions to the Dodge County Joint Water Management Advisory Board or the Natural Resources Conservation Service.

WinItBack, TEA Party Patriots of Dodge County, 6:30-8:15 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. The public is invited. For more information, call Doug Wittmann at 402-317-1270.

Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave.

Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.

Narcotics Anonymous Back to Basics meeting, 7:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 N. Davis St., Oakland.

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Friday

Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club meeting, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.

HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Airport Advisory Board meeting, 8:15 a.m., Fremont Municipal Airport, 1203 W. 23rd St. The meeting also will be available via audio/video conference. You may log into the meeting via computer or telephone. The link and instructions are provided on the agenda that is posted in the agenda section of the city’s website at www.fremontne.gov.

Salvation Army Chamber Coffee, 9-10 a.m., 707 N. I St., Fremont.

Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.

Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Keene Memorial Library. Kids of all ages and their caregivers are welcome to enjoy stories, songs and a craft.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Rotary Club meeting, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, soup, wings, appetizers, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Operation Christmas Child relay center open, 5-7 p.m., First Lutheran Church’s Mission Center, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. This will be a curbside drop off. People can pull up and volunteers will unload their cartons for them. If interested, people can use a QR code to scan and input their information. For more information or if you need assistance with shoe box drop-off, call First Lutheran Church at 402-721-2959 or Charlotte Young at 402-719-1753.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Concert featuring Celtic guitarist and storyteller Jerry Barlow, 6:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. The concert is free to the community.

Live music by Class II Band, 7-10 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.

Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Saturday

HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Fall Craft & Vendor Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. Admission is free.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

November Craft Show, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fremont Mall. Admission is free.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. Tailgating begins at 1:30 p.m. for the Nebraska football game at 2:30 p.m. Line dance lessons will begin at 6 p.m., followed by karaoke by Curtis Morris at 7:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

Operation Christmas Child relay center open, noon to 3 p.m., First Lutheran Church’s Mission Center, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. This will be a curbside drop off. People can pull up and volunteers will unload their cartons for them. If interested, people can use a QR code to scan and input their information. For more information or if you need assistance with shoe box drop-off, call First Lutheran Church at 402-721-2959 or Charlotte Young at 402-719-1753.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Family dinner, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Izaak Walton Main Lodge, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, salad, dessert and coffee or juice will be served. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids. Twenty free games of bingo will follow dinner. For more information, text 402-620-1732 or email kidrizzotoo@hotmail.com.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

