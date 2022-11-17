Fremont-area calendar of events for Nov. 18-20

Friday

Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club meeting, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Airport Advisory Board meeting, 8:15 a.m., Fremont Municipal Airport, 1203 W. 23rd St., Fremont. The meeting is open to the public.

Altrusa’s Holiday Boutique-Fundraising Sale, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Church of Christ, 4163 N. Broad St., Fremont. All proceeds will go toward the Altrusa Scholarship Fund for local Fremont High School and Archbishop Bergan High School students who apply.

Holiday Boutique, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 815 N. Broad St., Fremont. The boutique will include handmade gifts for the whole family. Admission is free.

Keep Fremont Beautiful Chamber Coffee, 9-10 a.m., main lobby of 152 E. Sixth St., Fremont. Recognition of volunteers and a brief awards ceremony will begin at 9:15 a.m.

Salvation Army Red Kettle Kickoff, 9-10 a.m., The Salvation Army, 707 N. I St., Fremont. The Fremont Middle School Choir will perform. The 2022 Christmas Chair, Dan Nelson, will be introduced. There also will be cookies and refreshments.

Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.

Keene Memorial Library’s Friday Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Metropolitan Community College, Room 207, 835 N. Broad St., Fremont. Storytime is open to kids of all ages and their caregivers. Stories, songs and crafts are included.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Rotary Club meeting, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, wings, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Arlington Youth Sports Bingo Night, 6 p.m., Arlington Auditorium. This is a 21 and over event. Doors open at 5 p.m. Bingo starts at 6 p.m. ($1 bingo card per round). A cash bar will be available also with food and raffles. Attendees also can bring their own drinks and snacks. The entry fee is $25 per couple or $15 per person. All proceeds will go to Arlington Youth Sports.

“Shakespeare Unbound,” 6:30 p.m., Cedar Bluffs High School gym. Doors open at 6 p.m. Freewill donations will be collected at the door.

“The Mysterious Case of the Mysterious Case,” 7 p.m., Mead High School. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for students.

Live music by Class II Band, 7-10 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.

Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Saturday

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Altrusa’s Holiday Boutique-Fundraising Sale, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Church of Christ, 4163 N. Broad St., Fremont. All proceeds will go toward the Altrusa Scholarship Fund for local Fremont High School and Archbishop Bergan High School students who apply.

Eagles Auxiliary Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. Admission is free. Lunch will be served.

Holiday Boutique, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 815 N. Broad St., Fremont. The boutique will include handmade gifts for the whole family. Admission is free.

Free Sports Injury Walk-in Clinic, 9-10:30 a.m., Rehabilitation Department at Methodist Fremont Health Medical Center, 450 E. 23rd St., Fremont. Athletes are asked to check in by 10 a.m. and are seen on a first come, first served basis. Parents should attend the athlete’s first visit to sign authorization and are always welcome to attend to discuss any questions or concerns. For more information about the sports injury clinic, call 402-727-3329.

Don’t Stress the Dress Prom Dress Liquidation Event, 9 a.m. to noon, 212 N. Oakland Ave., Oakland. The annual Don’t Stress the Dress events will no longer take place. At the liquidation event, there will be over 300 prom dresses to choose from, ranging from $25 to $50. Many dresses are brand new with tags. Proceeds will be donated to the local food bank.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Scribner Public Library Tannenbaum Festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mohr Auditorium, Scribner. Everyone is invited to enjoy the sights and sounds of the season while getting a jump on their holiday shopping. The event will feature tree displays, unique handmade crafts, raffles, and pictures with Santa. Admission is a freewill donation. Homemade soups, sandwiches and gourmet cheesecake will be served.

Christmas at the Creek, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 151 Railroad St. and 508 Third St., Scribner. The event, presented by Pebble Creek Vintage Thrift, will include, wine, cheese, crackers, cider, toys, furniture, clothes, decorations and gifts.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. Tailgating will begin at 10:30 a.m. for the Nebraska vs. Wisconsin football game. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Steak, shrimp and more will be served. Everyone is welcome.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

“Miss Douglas,” 7 p.m., North Bend Central High School stage. Tickets will be available at the door. Tickets are $5 for adults, $4 for K-12 students, and free for preschool students.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Live music by Silver Moon Band, 8 p.m. to midnight, Fremont Eagles Club ballroom. The cover charge is $8. Everyone is welcome.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Sunday

St. Wenceslaus Catholic School Craft Fair, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., 108 N. Linden St., Wahoo. The event will feature over 50 crafters and vendors selling crafts, Christmas ornaments, homemade cookies and candies. Vendors will be located in both the gym and main floor cafeteria. Breakfast and lunch will be served. Admission is free.

Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Don’t Stress the Dress Prom Dress Liquidation Event, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., 212 N. Oakland Ave., Oakland. The annual Don’t Stress the Dress events will no longer take place. At the liquidation event, there will be over 300 prom dresses to choose from, ranging from $25 to $50. Many dresses are brand new with tags. Proceeds will be donated to the local food bank.

“Miss Douglas,” 2 p.m., North Bend Central High School stage. Tickets will be available at the door. Tickets are $5 for adults, $4 for K-12 students, and free for preschool students.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.