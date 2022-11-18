Fremont-area calendar of events for Nov. 19-21

Saturday

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Altrusa’s Holiday Boutique-Fundraising Sale, 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Church of Christ, 4163 N. Broad St., Fremont. All proceeds will go toward the Altrusa Scholarship Fund for local Fremont High School and Archbishop Bergan High School students who apply.

Eagles Auxiliary Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. Admission is free. Lunch will be served.

Holiday Boutique, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 815 N. Broad St., Fremont. The boutique will include handmade gifts for the whole family. Admission is free.

Free Sports Injury Walk-in Clinic, 9-10:30 a.m., Rehabilitation Department at Methodist Fremont Health Medical Center, 450 E. 23rd St., Fremont. Athletes are asked to check in by 10 a.m. and are seen on a first come, first served basis. Parents should attend the athlete’s first visit to sign authorization and are always welcome to attend to discuss any questions or concerns. For more information about the sports injury clinic, call 402-727-3329.

Don’t Stress the Dress Prom Dress Liquidation Event, 9 a.m. to noon, 212 N. Oakland Ave., Oakland. The annual Don’t Stress the Dress events will no longer take place. At the liquidation event, there will be over 300 prom dresses to choose from, ranging from $25 to $50. Many dresses are brand new with tags. Proceeds will be donated to the local food bank.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Scribner Public Library Tannenbaum Festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mohr Auditorium, Scribner. Everyone is invited to enjoy the sights and sounds of the season while getting a jump on their holiday shopping. The event will feature tree displays, unique handmade crafts, raffles, and pictures with Santa. Admission is a freewill donation. Homemade soups, sandwiches and gourmet cheesecake will be served.

Christmas at the Creek, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 151 Railroad St. and 508 Third St., Scribner. The event, presented by Pebble Creek Vintage Thrift, will include, wine, cheese, crackers, cider, toys, furniture, clothes, decorations and gifts.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. Tailgating will begin at 10:30 a.m. for the Nebraska vs. Wisconsin football game. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Steak, shrimp and more will be served. Everyone is welcome.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

“Miss Douglas,” 7 p.m., North Bend Central High School stage. Tickets will be available at the door. Tickets are $5 for adults, $4 for K-12 students, and free for preschool students.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Live music by Silver Moon Band, 8 p.m. to midnight, Fremont Eagles Club ballroom. The cover charge is $8. Everyone is welcome.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Sunday

St. Wenceslaus Catholic School Craft Fair, 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., 108 N. Linden St., Wahoo. The event will feature over 50 crafters and vendors selling crafts, Christmas ornaments, homemade cookies and candies. Vendors will be located in both the gym and main floor cafeteria. Breakfast and lunch will be served. Admission is free.

Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Christmas Blessings, 1-4 p.m., North Bend City Auditorium, 741 N. Main St. During this event, people can shop for gently used clothing, coats, shoes, toys and holiday decorations – all for free. People can donate gently used items from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at the North Bend City Auditorium.

Don’t Stress the Dress Prom Dress Liquidation Event, 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., 212 N. Oakland Ave., Oakland. The annual Don’t Stress the Dress events will no longer take place. At the liquidation event, there will be over 300 prom dresses to choose from, ranging from $25 to $50. Many dresses are brand new with tags. Proceeds will be donated to the local food bank.

“Miss Douglas,” 2 p.m., North Bend Central High School stage. Tickets will be available at the door. Tickets are $5 for adults, $4 for K-12 students, and free for preschool students.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Monday

TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free.

Walnut Radio Holiday Coffee, 9-10 a.m., 1746 E. 23rd Ave. N., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Lightkeepers Women’s Group, 10 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary meeting, 1 p.m., Godfather’s Pizza, Fremont. Auxiliary members will eat from noon to 1 p.m. The meeting will follow at 1 p.m. For more information, call 402-317-2676.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. There will be a trustees meeting at 4 p.m. and an American Legion meeting at 7 p.m.

Planning Commission meeting, 5 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The meeting is open to the public.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.

Keene Memorial Library Board meeting, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building’s second-floor conference room, 400 E. Military Ave, Fremont. The meeting is open to the public.

Fresh Hope Mental Health Support Group, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.