Fremont-area calendar of events for Nov. 20-21

Saturday

HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Fall Craft & Vendor Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. Admission is free.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

November Craft Show, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fremont Mall. Admission is free.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. Tailgating begins at 1:30 p.m. for the Nebraska football game at 2:30 p.m. Line dance lessons will begin at 6 p.m., followed by karaoke by Curtis Morris at 7:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

Operation Christmas Child relay center open, noon to 3 p.m., First Lutheran Church’s Mission Center, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. This will be a curbside drop off. People can pull up and volunteers will unload their cartons for them. If interested, people can use a QR code to scan and input their information. For more information or if you need assistance with shoe box drop-off, call First Lutheran Church at 402-721-2959 or Charlotte Young at 402-719-1753.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Mastin Family Benefit, 6-11 p.m., Shooter’s Saloon, Fremont. The benefit for Dodge County Sheriff’s Deputy Bruce Mastin and his family will include a dinner, auction, cash bar and live music. The suggested donation is $10.

Family dinner, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Izaak Walton Main Lodge, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, corn, salad, dessert and coffee or juice will be served. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids. Twenty free games of bingo will follow dinner. For more information, text 402-620-1732 or email kidrizzotoo@hotmail.com.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Sunday

Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Operation Christmas Child relay center open, noon to 3 p.m., First Lutheran Church’s Mission Center, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. This will be a curbside drop off. People can pull up and volunteers will unload their cartons for them. If interested, people can use a QR code to scan and input their information. For more information or if you need assistance with shoe box drop-off, call First Lutheran Church at 402-721-2959 or Charlotte Young at 402-719-1753.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

