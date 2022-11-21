Fremont-area calendar of events for Nov. 22-24

Tuesday

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Letters to the Churches of Revelation, 10 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Ready for Kindergarten, 10 a.m., Metropolitan Community College, Room 207, 835 N. Broad St., Fremont. This program is designed for children ages 2-5 and their caregivers. Stories, art, manipulatives and sensory stations will help build the skills needed for kindergarten.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Steps of Freedom meeting, 1 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Reinita Restaurant Ribbon Cutting, 4-5:30 p.m., Reinita Restaurant, 343 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Supportive Singles, 5:30 p.m., Thai & Maki Sushi, 507 N. D St., downtown Fremont. For more information, call 402-660-8474.

Men’s and Women’s Bible Study, 6 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Family Support Group, 6 p.m., Salem Lutheran Church, 401 E. Military Ave., Fremont. For more information, contact Tammy Flittie at 402-9814-0140 or Marlene Mullally at 402-727-9139.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

“Dracula,” 7:30 p.m., Fremont High School Theater, 1750 N. Clarmar Ave., Fremont. Admission to the one-act performance is free.

Wednesday

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Men’s Bible Study, 1 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Chili Cook-Off, 5-8 p.m., Five-O-Five Brewing Company, 5-8 p.m., 349 N. Main St., downtown Fremont. Care Corps’ LifeHouse own Tera Kucera and Julie Sleister will be having the chili cook-off. Chili and a pint will be available for $5. It’s a family-friendly event, so all are welcome. Kids will take home a souvenir cup with their $1 soda and chili purchase. For every Lakeside Lager sold, $1 will go to Care Corps’ LifeHouse.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.

Friendsgiving Pop-Up Bar, 7-10 p.m., former FNBO lobby, corner of Sixth and Main streets, downtown Fremont. The 21-and-over event is being presented by MainStreet of Fremont. There will be a cash bar and music. Mixed drinks will be available. The cover charge is $10.

Narcotics Anonymous, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Thursday

Turkey Trot, 8:30 a.m., Fremont Family YMCA. Several options are available, including a 1-mile walk, and both a 2-mile and 5-mile run. The day starts with the 5-mile race at 8:30 a.m., followed by the 2-mile run and 1-mile walk at 8:35 a.m. Both the 2-mile and 5-mile runs will be chip-timed by Run Nebraska, with awards for the top overall male and female finishers, as well as the top two finishers in each of the following age groups: 10 and under, 11-14, 15-19, 20-29, 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, and 60 and over. In addition to awards, the top male and female in the 5-mile race will each win $100. Registration is $45 the day of the race for runners and $5 for walkers. For more information, contact Julie Trausch at the Fremont Family YMCA at juliet@fremontfamilyymca.org or 402-721-6952.

Fremont Community Thanksgiving Dinner, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Midland University Dining Hall, 940 E. Ninth St., Fremont. Everyone is welcome. There is no charge. Freewill donations will be collected. Volunteers are welcome to assist with the dinner.

Thanksgiving Lighting Ceremony, 6 p.m., Gene Leahy Mall, Omaha. After three years of construction, the Holiday Lights Festival is returning to the Gene Leahy Mall. Lights will once again illuminate the area in and around the mall. A short performance by Musical Kids will precede the program, where Mayor Jean Stothert and emcee Terri McCormick from STAR 104.5 The Christmas Station will lead the community in a countdown to the start of the holiday season.

Making Spirits Bright Concert, 7 p.m., Holland Performing Arts Center, Omaha. This free, family-friendly concert will feature special guest vocalist Ryan Daly accompanied by the Nebraska Wind Symphony.

Virtual tree lighting ceremony, 7 p.m., The Durham Museum, Omaha. The ceremony featuring the lighting of the museum’s 40-foot-tall Christmas tree can be viewed on the museum’s website, Facebook page and YouTube channel. The 30-minute program will feature musical performances by the University of Nebraska at Omaha Concert Choir, Enjoli & Timeless, a greeting from Santa and the countdown to the lighting of the region’s largest indoor Christmas tree.