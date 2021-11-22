Fremont-area calendar of events for Nov.23-25

Tuesday

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Letters to the Churches of Revelation, 10 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Steps of Freedom meeting, 1 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Supportive Singles, 5:30 p.m., Imperial Palace, inside Fremont Mall. For more information, call 402-660-8474.

Men’s and Women’s Bible Study, 6 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Family Support Group, 6 p.m., Salem Lutheran Church, 401 E. Military Ave., Fremont. For more information, contact Tammy Flittie at 402-9814-0140 or Marlene Mullally at 402-727-9139.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Wednesday

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Men’s Bible Study, 1 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Library Group, 7 p.m., Keene Memorial Library’s east building, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Thursday

Turkey Trot, 8:30 a.m., Fremont Family YMCA. The day starts with a 5-mile race at 8:30 a.m., followed by a 2-mile run and 1-mile walk at 8:35 a.m. Both the 2 mile and 5-mile runs will be chip-timed by Run Nebraska, with awards for the top overall male and female finishers, as well as the top two finishers in the eight age groups. Registration will be $40 day of the race. Walkers may participate for free. For more information, contact Jeremy Winn at the Fremont Family YMCA at jeremyw@fremontfamilyymca.org or 402-721-6952.

The Durham Museum’s virtual tree lighting ceremony, 7-7:30 p.m. You can tune into The Durham Museum’s website, YouTube or Facebook page to watch the 40-foot-tall Christmas tree come aglow for the holiday season. This 30-minute program will feature musical performances by the Boys Town Choir, a greeting from Santa and the countdown to the lighting of the region’s largest indoor Christmas tree. Registration is not needed for this event.

