Fremont-area calendar of events for Nov. 25-27

Thursday
Turkey Trot, 8:30 a.m., Fremont Family YMCA. The day starts with a 5-mile race at 8:30 a.m., followed by a 2-mile run and 1-mile walk at 8:35 a.m. Both the 2 mile and 5-mile runs will be chip-timed by Run Nebraska, with awards for the top overall male and female finishers, as well as the top two finishers in the eight age groups. Registration will be $40 day of the race. Walkers may participate for free. For more information, contact Jeremy Winn at the Fremont Family YMCA at jeremyw@fremontfamilyymca.org or 402-721-6952.
The Durham Museum’s virtual tree lighting ceremony, 7-7:30 p.m. You can tune into The Durham Museum’s website, YouTube or Facebook page to watch the 40-foot-tall Christmas tree come aglow for the holiday season. This 30-minute program will feature musical performances by the Boys Town Choir, a greeting from Santa and the countdown to the lighting of the region’s largest indoor Christmas tree. Registration is not needed for this event.
Friday
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 11:30 a.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. Tailgating begins at 11:30 a.m. for Nebraska’s game at 12:30 p.m. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, soup, wings, chicken tenders, appetizers, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Live music by Night Riders Band, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Saturday
MainStreet Fremont’s Annual Christmas Walk and Small Business Saturday, downtown Fremont. Events begin at 9 a.m. Santa will arrive at 5 p.m., followed by the tree lighting ceremony at 5:30 p.m. on the northwest corner of Sixth Street and Park Avenue. To view a full schedule of events, visit MainStreet Fremont’s Facebook page.
A Small Town Christmas, Scribner. Small Business Saturday events will begin at 9 a.m. and include an outdoor vendor fair on Main Street and a scavenger hunt. Small Town Christmas events begin at 2 p.m. The lighting of the Main Street Christmas tree will be at 5:15 p.m., followed by the Christmas parade at 5:30 p.m. and a visit from Santa at 6 p.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.