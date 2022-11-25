Fremont-area calendar of events for Nov. 26-28

Saturday

Swap & Shop, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Quasar Drive-In Theater, 13427 N. 300th St., Valley. The swappers gate on Nebraska Highway 36 will open at 6:30 p.m. Shoppers will use the box office on 300th Street, which will open at 8 a.m. Vendor spaces are $20. Shopper parking is $2 per car.

Free Sports Injury Walk-in Clinic, 9-10:30 a.m., Rehabilitation Department at Methodist Fremont Health Medical Center, 450 E. 23rd St., Fremont. Athletes are asked to check in by 10 a.m. and are seen on a first come, first served basis. Parents should attend the athlete’s first visit to sign authorization and are always welcome to attend to discuss any questions or concerns. For more information about the sports injury clinic, call 402-727-3329.

MainStreet of Fremont’s Annual Christmas Walk and Small Business Saturday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., downtown Fremont. The event will include holiday treats, Santa Claus, carriage and trolley rides, Christmas tree lighting, live animals, face painting, music, shopping sales and more.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Christmas at the Creek, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., 151 Railroad St. and 508 Third St., Scribner. The event, presented by Pebble Creek Vintage Thrift, will include, wine, cheese, crackers, cider, toys, furniture, clothes, decorations and gifts.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Pictures with Santa, 1-5 p.m., Fremont Mall.26-28

Downtown Valley Christmas Tree Lighting, 5-7 p.m., downtown Valley. A heated tent has been added for Santa this year. There will be food, kids activities and stores will be open for Small Business Saturday. Santa will arrive in style shortly after 5 p.m. Chili and cinnamon rolls will be available. The Boy Scouts will be serving hot cocoa. The library will have craft activities for kids. Trees will be lit a 6 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

A Small Town Christmas, 6 p.m., downtown Scribner. Soup, hot chocolate and treats will be served at the event sponsored by the Scribner Chamber of Commerce. Visitors also can watch the Christmas parade, visit Santa, see the lighting of the tree, and shop downtown.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Sunday

Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. There will be a coin auction at noon. Pictures with Santa, 1-5 p.m., Fremont Mall.

“Broad Street Revue Sings,” 3 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 815 N. Broad St., Fremont. A freewill donation will be accepted for the nonprofits, Rebuilding Together and Fremont Opera House. Bob Yanike will direct the Broad Street Revue. More than 30 singers will perform along with instrumentalists for a concert which will feature a variety of songs, culminating in the music of Christmas.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Monday

TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Lightkeepers Women’s Group, 10 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. There will be a trustees meeting at 4 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.

Fresh Hope Mental Health Support Group, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.