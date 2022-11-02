Fremont-area calendar of events for Nov. 3-5

Thursday

Men’s Bible Study, 8 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Kiwanis Club meeting, noon, Midland University Private Dining Rooms, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers, cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Pitch will be played at 6:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

Keene Memorial Library Lego Club, 4 p.m., Gallery 92 West, 92 W. Sixth St., Fremont. Lego bricks will be supplied.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The dinner is for those who dine alone too often, are new to Fremont, are far from family and friends, or are simply hungry. The dinner is free.

Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave.

Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.

Narcotics Anonymous Back to Basics meeting, 7:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 N. Davis St., Oakland.

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Friday

Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club meeting, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Lutheran Family Services Chamber Coffee, 9-10 a.m., 1420 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.

Keene Memorial Library’s Friday Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Metropolitan Community College, Room 207, 835 N. Broad St., Fremont. Storytime is open to kids of all ages and their caregivers. Stories, songs and crafts are included.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Rotary Club meeting, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, wings, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Izaak Walton Fish Fry, 6-8 p.m., Fremont Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. Chicken will be available for those that don’t eat fish. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids. Carryout meals are available. Call 402-620-1732 to order carryout meals prior to pick up. Everyone is welcome.

Fremont Antique Car Club meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Rural Fire Hall, 110 Boulevard St. For more information, contact Scott Reeson at 402-719-8318.

Live music by Bakersfield, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.

Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Saturday

Christmas Revisited, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Hooper American Legion Post, 115 N. Main St., Hooper. The sale is presented by the Hooper American Legion Auxiliary. Christmas and other holiday and miscellaneous decorator items will be available for a freewill donation. Proceeds benefit veterans’ programs, including veteran-related scholarships, support for Nebraska’s four veterans’ homes, two medical centers and associated clinics, and homeless veterans, as well as assistance to the local American Legion Post.

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Men of Integrity Breakfast, 8 a.m., Lighthouse Ministry Center, 84 W. Sixth St., downtown Fremont. Men of all ages are invited for a time of fun, fellowship and breakfast by Valentino’s. The music guest will be singer/songwriter Don Atwell. The guest speaker will be Lincoln Murdoch, pastor, coach and three-time national triathlon and duathlon champion.

48th Annual Chain of Friends Boutique, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Hooper City Auditorium, 415 N. Main St., Hooper. The boutique will include over 55 local vendors and artisans featuring mobile boutique trucks, handmade soaps, farm house find, jewelry, home décor, soy candles, handcrafted goods, personalized signs, holiday décor, treats and more. There will be a sip station and concessions. Admission is a freewill donation.

Free Sports Injury Walk-in Clinic, 9-10:30 a.m., Rehabilitation Department at Methodist Fremont Health Medical Center, 450 E. 23rd St., Fremont. Athletes are asked to check in by 10 a.m. and are seen on a first come, first served basis. Parents should attend the athlete’s first visit to sign authorization and are always welcome to attend to discuss any questions or concerns. For more information about the sports injury clinic, call 402-727-3329.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. Tailgating for the Nebraska vs. Minnesota football game will begin at 10 a.m. Steak, shrimp, chicken tenders, wings and appetizers will be served from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

Fire Prevention Month Fundraising Supper, 4-7 p.m., Snyder Ballroom. The supper is being sponsored by Smeal Fire Apparatus. Freewill donations will be collected. All donations will go to the Snyder Volunteer Fire Department, which will be providing fire truck rides during the event. There also will be raffle prizes. All attendees will have a chance to win.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.