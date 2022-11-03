Fremont-area calendar of events for Nov. 4-6

Friday

Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club meeting, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Lutheran Family Services Chamber Coffee, 9-10 a.m., 1420 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.

Keene Memorial Library’s Friday Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Metropolitan Community College, Room 207, 835 N. Broad St., Fremont. Storytime is open to kids of all ages and their caregivers. Stories, songs and crafts are included.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Rotary Club meeting, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, wings, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Izaak Walton Fish Fry, 6-8 p.m., Fremont Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. Chicken will be available for those that don’t eat fish. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids. Carryout meals are available. Call 402-620-1732 to order carryout meals prior to pick up. Everyone is welcome.

Fremont Antique Car Club meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Rural Fire Hall, 110 Boulevard St. For more information, contact Scott Reeson at 402-719-8318.

Live music by Bakersfield, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.

Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Saturday

Christmas Revisited, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Hooper American Legion Post, 115 N. Main St., Hooper. The sale is presented by the Hooper American Legion Auxiliary. Christmas and other holiday and miscellaneous decorator items will be available for a freewill donation. Proceeds benefit veterans’ programs, including veteran-related scholarships, support for Nebraska’s four veterans’ homes, two medical centers and associated clinics, and homeless veterans, as well as assistance to the local American Legion Post.

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Men of Integrity Breakfast, 8 a.m., Lighthouse Ministry Center, 84 W. Sixth St., downtown Fremont. Men of all ages are invited for a time of fun, fellowship and breakfast by Valentino’s. The music guest will be singer/songwriter Don Atwell. The guest speaker will be Lincoln Murdoch, pastor, coach and three-time national triathlon and duathlon champion.

48th Annual Chain of Friends Boutique, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Hooper City Auditorium, 415 N. Main St., Hooper. The boutique will include over 55 local vendors and artisans featuring mobile boutique trucks, handmade soaps, farm house find, jewelry, home décor, soy candles, handcrafted goods, personalized signs, holiday décor, treats and more. There will be a sip station and concessions. Admission is a freewill donation.

Free Sports Injury Walk-in Clinic, 9-10:30 a.m., Rehabilitation Department at Methodist Fremont Health Medical Center, 450 E. 23rd St., Fremont. Athletes are asked to check in by 10 a.m. and are seen on a first come, first served basis. Parents should attend the athlete’s first visit to sign authorization and are always welcome to attend to discuss any questions or concerns. For more information about the sports injury clinic, call 402-727-3329.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. Tailgating for the Nebraska vs. Minnesota football game will begin at 10 a.m. Steak, shrimp, chicken tenders, wings and appetizers will be served from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

Fire Prevention Month Fundraising Supper, 4-7 p.m., Snyder Ballroom. The supper is being sponsored by Smeal Fire Apparatus. Freewill donations will be collected. All donations will go to the Snyder Volunteer Fire Department, which will be providing fire truck rides during the event. There also will be raffle prizes. All attendees will have a chance to win.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Sunday

Valley Fire & Rescue’s Annual Pancake Feed, 7-11 a.m., Valley Fire & Rescue Department, 210 W. Church St., Valley. The pancake feed will include a silent auction, appearances by Valley Police K9 Sonic and the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, LifeNet helicopter, Nebraska State Patrol demonstration, touch-a-truck and a chance to meet firefighters, and kids activities. Freewill donations will be accepted.

St. James 42nd Annual Pancake Breakfast, 7:30 a.m. to noon, St. James Catholic Church, Mead. The breakfast will feature all-you-can-eat pancakes, eggs and sausage. The cost is $8 for adults, $4 for children ages 5-10, and free for children 4 and under. Takeout and drive-thru meals will be available. Raffle tickets will be sold at the door for $2 (need not be present to win). There also will be a silent auction, craft/bake sale, and children’s games.

United Lutheran Church Harvest Brunch, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Mohr Auditorium, Scribner. Scrambled eggs, pancakes, french toast, ham, fruit cup, coffee and juice will be served. This is an all-you-can-eat brunch. A freewill offering will be collected. There also will be a bake sale.

Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Dodge County Radio Emergency Associated Communication Team (REACT), 6:30 p.m., St. James Church, Fifth and D streets, Fremont. For more information, call 402-687-2160.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.