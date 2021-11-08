Fremont-area calendar of events for Nov. 9-11

Tuesday

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Letters to the Churches of Revelation, 10 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Steps of Freedom meeting, 1 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Utility and Infrastructure Board meeting, 4 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave. The meeting will be held in person and electronically to allow remote meeting access via computer or telephone. The link and instructions are provided on the agenda that is posted in the agenda section of the city’s website, www.fremontne.gov.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Crafternoon, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. The library will provide craft stations for participants to make crafts and take home.

Men’s and Women’s Bible Study, 6 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Special Fremont City Council meeting, 6 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave. During the special meeting, the council will receive a report and presentation from Matrix Consulting Group and discuss the Fremont Fire Department’s long-range master plan. It will be followed by the regular meeting. The meeting will be held in person and electronically to allow remote meeting access via computer or telephone. The link and instructions are provided on the agenda that is posted in the agenda section of the city’s website, www.fremontne.gov.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Wednesday

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Fremont Area Association of Retired School Personnel meeting, noon, United Methodist Church, Eighth and Broad streets, Fremont. Lunch will cost $7. If you wish to attend and are not a member, call 402-727-5217.

Men’s Bible Study, 1 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.

Narcotics Anonymous Library Group, 7 p.m., Keene Memorial Library’s east building, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Thursday

Free breakfast for veterans, 6-10 a.m., Hy-Vee, Fremont. A buffet-style breakfast will be offered to all veterans and active-duty military members. There also will be an option with each breakfast individually packaged and available via contactless drive-thru in the Hy-Vee store parking lot.

Set up of the Avenue of Flags, 8 a.m. Volunteers are asked to meet at 7:45 a.m. at Veterans Park near Sidner Ice Arena in Fremont.

Men’s Bible Study, 8 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

American flag exchange, 9-10:30 a.m., Education Center, first floor of First State Bank & Trust Company, 1005 E. 23rd St., Fremont. The event is being sponsored by RTG Medical. The first 100 people to bring their tattered, torn and worn-out flag to the Education Center will receive a new, free 3-by-5-foot American flag. Flags will be limited to one per household and you must bring a flag that is ready to be respectfully retired for exchange. Flags are available on a first come, first served basis. There is no limit to the number of flags that may be brought to be retired.

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Merry Widows, 11:30 a.m. Big Red Keno, Fremont. For more information, call 402-317-2676.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Take down of the Avenue of Flags, 4 p.m. Volunteers are asked to meet at 3:45 p.m. at Veterans Park near Sidner Ice Arena in Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Drive-thru meals served. The dinner is free.

Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.

Marine Corps League, 7 p.m., Disabled American Veterans Club, 137 N. D St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave.

Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.

Narcotics Anonymous Back to Basics meeting, 7:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 N. Davis St., Oakland.

Opening of “White Christmas,” 7:30 p.m., Kimmel Theatre, Midland University campus, Fremont. The production will continue through Nov. 14. Tickets are $15 for adults, and $12 for students, seniors and Fremont Midland Entertainment Series members. Tickets are available by calling the box office at 402-941-6399 or visiting the box office between noon and 3 p.m. Mondays-Fridays in Kimmel Theatre.

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

