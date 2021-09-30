Fremont-area calendar of events for Oct. 1-3

Sunday

Arlington Community Church Fall Festival, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Arlington Village Park and Arlington Auditorium. Community worship will begin at 9 a.m. with festivities to follow until 3 p.m. There will be a craft fair, food, music, and raffles. A car show will be presented by the Midwest Street-Rod Association. Registration for the car show will be from 9-11 a.m. with awards at 3:30 p.m. There will be class trophies, special awards, goody bags and dash plaques (for the first 150). Registration at the show is $25.