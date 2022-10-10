Fremont-area calendar of events for Oct. 11-13

Tuesday

Ambient Crystals Co. Ribbon Cutting, 9-10 a.m., 529 N. Main St., Suite 2, Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Letters to the Churches of Revelation, 10 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Ready for Kindergarten, 10-11 a.m., Metropolitan Community College, Room 207, 835 N. Broad St., Fremont. The program is designed for children ages 2-5 and their caregivers. Stories, art, manipulatives and sensory stations will help build the skills needed for kindergarten.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Steps of Freedom meeting, 1 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. Pitch will be played at 6:30 p.m.

Utility and Infrastructure Board meeting, 4 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave. The meeting is open to the public.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Men’s and Women’s Bible Study, 6 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Fremont City Council meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave. The meeting is open to the public.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Soda Shoppe, 7 p.m., Fremont High School’s Nell McPherson Theatre, 1750 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. Boy Bands is the theme of the concert, which will be presented by the Fremont High School Choir and Junior Varsity Choir. Tickets are $5 and may be purchased online at fremont.booktix.com. All proceeds will go to the Fremont Choir Booster Club scholarship fund which offers scholarships to vocal music seniors.

Wednesday

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Men’s Bible Study, 1 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. There will be Aerie and Auxiliary meetings at 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.

Narcotics Anonymous, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Thursday

Men’s Bible Study, 8 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Big Red Luncheon, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. This week’s luncheon will feature Sean Callahan. Doors open at 11 a.m. and the question and answer period starts at noon. The cost is $25 which covers the Salisbury steak meal, tax, tip and a non-alcoholic drink.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers and cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Pitch will be played at 6:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

Keene Memorial Library Lego Club, 4-5 p.m., Gallery 92 West, 92 W. Sixth St., Fremont. Lego bricks will be supplied.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The dinner is for those who dine alone too often, are new to Fremont, are far from family and friends, or are simply hungry. The dinner is free.

Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.

Marine Corps League, 7 p.m., Disabled American Veterans Club, 137 N. D St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave.

Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.

Narcotics Anonymous Back to Basics meeting, 7:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 N. Davis St., Oakland.

Classics With a Cause featuring “A Nightmare on Elm Street,” dusk (about 7:45 p.m.), Quasar Drive-In Theater, Nebraska Highway 36 and 300th Street, Valley. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Each week a sponsor provides free admission to a classic movie at the drive-in. Freewill donations will be accepted at the box office and online. Each week’s collected donations will go to directly benefit a local charitable cause. In conjunction with a classic movie, the theater also is hosting a weekly Hot Rod & Classic Car Cruise Night. Special discounts for concession items will be awarded to patrons who arrive in a classic or specialty vehicle.

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.