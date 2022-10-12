Fremont-area calendar of events for Oct. 13-15

Thursday

Men’s Bible Study, 8 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Big Red Luncheon, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. This week’s luncheon will feature Sean Callahan. Doors open at 11 a.m. and the question and answer period starts at noon. The cost is $25 which covers the Salisbury steak meal, tax, tip and a non-alcoholic drink.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers and cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Pitch will be played at 6:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

Keene Memorial Library Lego Club, 4-5 p.m., Gallery 92 West, 92 W. Sixth St., Fremont. Lego bricks will be supplied.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The dinner is for those who dine alone too often, are new to Fremont, are far from family and friends, or are simply hungry. The dinner is free.

Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.

Marine Corps League, 7 p.m., Disabled American Veterans Club, 137 N. D St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave.

Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.

Narcotics Anonymous Back to Basics meeting, 7:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 N. Davis St., Oakland.

Classics With a Cause featuring “A Nightmare on Elm Street,” dusk (about 7:45 p.m.), Quasar Drive-In Theater, Nebraska Highway 36 and 300th Street, Valley. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Each week a sponsor provides free admission to a classic movie at the drive-in. Freewill donations will be accepted at the box office and online. Each week’s collected donations will go to directly benefit a local charitable cause. In conjunction with a classic movie, the theater also is hosting a weekly Hot Rod & Classic Car Cruise Night. Special discounts for concession items will be awarded to patrons who arrive in a classic or specialty vehicle.

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Friday

Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club meeting, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Uniquely Yours Stability Support Chamber Coffee, 9-10 a.m., UYSS, 240 N. Main St., Fremont.

Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.

Keene Memorial Library’s Out & About Storytime, 10 a.m., Fremont Fire Station, 415 E. 16th St. Those gathered will read stories with the firefighters, sing songs and get a tour of the fire station. All ages are welcome.

Prairie Piecemakers Needlework Guild Ruby Jubilee Quilt Show, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Over 130 quilts made by guild members will be on display. There also will be a quilt raffles, a silent auction of over 24 gift baskets, and vendors. Food will be available to purchase.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Rotary Club meeting, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, wings, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont-Midland Entertainment Series featuring singer/performer Jeremy Stolle, 7 p.m., Fremont High School Theatre, 1750 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. Stolle is one of the current Phantoms on Broadway. He also performs with orchestras. FMES members receive free admission. Tickets for individual shows cost $20 per person and can be purchased on the night of the show.

Live music by Down Memory Lane Band, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.

Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Saturday

Fremont Fall Festival, 8 a.m., Fifth Street and Park Avenue, downtown Fremont. The family friendly festival will include: pancakes in the park, 8-10 a.m.; artisan market, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; pony rides and petting zoo, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; food trucks, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; farm to table dinner, 4-6 p.m.; The Wildwoods concert, 5-6 p.m. The farm to table dinner will feature brisket, roasted potatoes and green beans. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 the day of the event at Milady Coffeehouse, 105 E. Sixth St.

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Free Sports Injury Walk-in Clinic, 9-10:30 a.m., Rehabilitation Department at Methodist Fremont Health Medical Center, 450 E. 23rd St., Fremont. Athletes are asked to check in by 10 a.m. and are seen on a first come, first served basis. Parents should attend the athlete’s first visit to sign authorization and are always welcome to attend to discuss any questions or concerns. For more information about the sports injury clinic, call 402-727-3329.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Fremont Gallery Walk, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., downtown Fremont. More than 30 businesses in downtown Fremont will host about 35 artists. Each business will have a space for an artist to sell or display artwork. Visual arts include paintings and photography. Other artists will sing and play musical instruments.

Prairie Piecemakers Needlework Guild Ruby Jubilee Quilt Show, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Over 130 quilts made by guild members will be on display. There also will be a quilt raffles, a silent auction of over 24 gift baskets, and vendors. Food will be available to purchase.

Fire Prevention Day, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Nickerson Fire Department, 101 N. Maple St., Nickerson. The event will include fire truck rides, goodie bags and hot dogs.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open for steak night from 5-7 p.m. Steaks, shrimp and more will be served. A tailgating party for the Nebraska vs. Purdue football game will begin at 5:30 p.m. No outside food or beverages are allowed. Everyone is welcome.

Free firetruck rides for kids, 1-2 p.m., Scribner Fire Hall.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Jessie Benton Fremont Chapter of Izaak Walton dinner and bingo, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave. Meatloaf, mashed potatoes and gravy, green beans, salad, desserts, coffee or juice will be served. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids. Twenty free games of bingo are included with paid meals. Carryout meals will be available. Call 402-721-6112 to order a meal. The event is open to the public. The chapter is accepting new members. For more information, call Kim at 402-620-1732.

Booktoberfest, 7-9:30 p.m., Arlington Auditorium, 410 W. Elm St., Arlington. The “novel” beer tasting experience is being presented by Arlington Friends of the Library. This is a 21 and over event. The cost of $20 per person includes a glass and tastings. A polka band is being sponsored by First State Bank. There also will be beer, brats and raffles. The Nebraska football game will be shown on a TV.

Shadows of Fremont Tours, 7 p.m., 8 p.m., 9 p.m., 10 p.m. and 11 p.m., beginning at Kiel’s Barber Shop, 99 W. Sixth St., Fremont. Limited seating is available so advance tickets are suggested. Tour tickets are $12 each ($10 with a canned food donation) and can be purchased from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Advance Services office, 1900 E. Military Ave., Suite 268, in Fremont.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Live music by Blues House Band, 8 p.m. to midnight, Fremont Eagles Club Ballroom, 649 N. Main St.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.