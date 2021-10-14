Fremont-area calendar of events for Oct. 15-17

Friday

Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club meeting, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.

HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Airport Advisory Board meeting, 8:15 a.m., Fremont Municipal Airport, 1203 W. 23rd St. The meeting will be held in person and electronically to allow remote meeting access via computer or telephone. The link and instructions are provided on the agenda that is posted in the agenda section of the city’s website at www.fremontne.gov.

Mama Chencha Tienda & Panderia ribbon cutting, 9-10 a.m., 25 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Rotary Club meeting, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.

Household hazardous waste collection, 3-6 p.m., Washington County Recycling Center, 440 S. Third Ave., Blair. The Nebraska Loess Hills Resource Conservation & Development Council is coordinating the free collection for residents of Dodge, Washington, Burt, Thurston, Dakota and Cuming counties. This collection will not accept tires, electronic equipment, appliances, PCBs, picric acid, science lab materials, radioactive materials or biological hazards.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, soup, wings, appetizers, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Live music by Class II Band, 7-10 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor, 649 N. Main St. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.

Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Saturday

HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. Tailgating will begin at 10:30 a.m. for Nebraska’s game at 11 a.m. Food and happy hour drink prices will be available during the game. Everyone is welcome.

Trick-or-treating and Halloween campsite decorating, 5-7 p.m., Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area. Campers are encouraged to decorate their campsites in a Halloween theme. Then, from 5-7 p.m., children may trick-or-treat in the campground while the decoration judging takes place. For more information, call the park at 402-727-2922.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Jessie Benton Fremont Izaak Walton League Family Dinner, 6:30 p.m., Izaak Walton Park Main Lodge, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. The menu will include build your burger (single or double), many different toppings, homemade macaroni and cheese, baked beans, fresh fruit salad, dessert, coffee or juice. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids. Twenty free games of bingo with prizes will be played after dinner. Everyone is welcome.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Supportive Singles ‘50s and ‘60s DJ dance, 7:30 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. All singles and couples are welcome. Free line dance lessons will be offered at 6 p.m. For more information, call 402-660-8474.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Sunday

Scribner Fire Department Pancake Feed, 8 a.m. to noon, Scribner Fire Department. Pancakes, french toast, eggs, sausage, ham, coffee and juice will be served.

Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

