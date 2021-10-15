Fremont-area calendar of events for Oct. 16-18

Saturday

HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. Tailgating will begin at 10:30 a.m. for Nebraska’s game at 11 a.m. Food and happy hour drink prices will be available during the game. Everyone is welcome.

Trick-or-treating and Halloween campsite decorating, 5-7 p.m., Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area. Campers are encouraged to decorate their campsites in a Halloween theme. Then, from 5-7 p.m., children may trick-or-treat in the campground while the decoration judging takes place. For more information, call the park at 402-727-2922.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Jessie Benton Fremont Izaak Walton League Family Dinner, 6:30 p.m., Izaak Walton Park Main Lodge, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. The menu will include build your burger (single or double), many different toppings, homemade macaroni and cheese, baked beans, fresh fruit salad, dessert, coffee or juice. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids. Twenty free games of bingo with prizes will be played after dinner. Everyone is welcome.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Supportive Singles ‘50s and ‘60s DJ dance, 7:30 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. All singles and couples are welcome. Free line dance lessons will be offered at 6 p.m. For more information, call 402-660-8474.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Sunday

Scribner Fire Department Pancake Feed, 8 a.m. to noon, Scribner Fire Department. Pancakes, french toast, eggs, sausage, ham, coffee and juice will be served.

Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Monday

TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free. For more information, call Janet Bloemker at 402-721-8952.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Lightkeepers Women’s Group, 10 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary meeting, 1 p.m., Godfather’s Pizza, Fremont. The group will eat from noon to 1 p.m., with the auxiliary’s meeting to follow at 1 p.m. For more information, call 402-317-2676.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. There will be a trustees meeting at 4 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.

Fresh Hope Mental Health Support Group, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 854 meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

