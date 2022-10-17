Fremont-area calendar of events for Oct. 18-20

Tuesday

Summit Medical Staffing ground breaking ceremony, 9-10 a.m., 2848 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Letters to the Churches of Revelation, 10 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Ready for Kindergarten, 10 a.m., Metropolitan Community College, Room 207, 835 N. Broad St., Fremont. The program is designed for children ages 2-5 and their caregivers. Stories, art, manipulatives and sensory stations will help build the skills needed for kindergarten.

Supportive Singles, 11:30 a.m., San Ann’a Pizza & Mexican, 1945 E. Military Ave., Fremont. For more information, call 402-660-8474.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Business Improvement District 1 Committee, noon, Nebraska Quilt Company’s second floor meeting room, 330 N. Main St., Fremont. The meeting is open to the public.

Narcotics Anonymous Steps of Freedom meeting, 1 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. Pitch will be played at 6:30 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Keene Memorial Library Book Club, 6 p.m., Gallery 92 West, 92 W. Sixth St., Fremont. October’s book is “Kings of Broken Things” by Theodore Wheeler.

Men’s and Women’s Bible Study, 6 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Wednesday

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Mobile office hours for Congressman Mike Flood, 12:23-2:30 p.m., Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce, 128 E. Sixth St., Fremont. During the office hours, district office team members will be available to assist with challenges regarding federal agencies, military academy nominations, scheduling requests and any other needs constituents might encounter.

Men’s Bible Study, 1 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

14th Annual Soup Supper/Canned Food Drive, 5-7 p.m., Bluffs Trinity Lutheran Church, 1693 County Road 17, Fremont. A free homemade soup dinner will be served in exchange for nonperishable food items. The collected items will be donated to the LifeHouse Food Pantry in Fremont. If you don’t have any extra food items but would still like to contribute, a freewill offering will be taken to benefit the church’s Russian refugees. Everyone can eat for free, even if they have nothing to donate. A quilt raffle and craft/bake/quilt sale also will be going on throughout the evening.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Movie night featuring “Beetlejuice,” 7 p.m., Fremont Theaters inside Fremont Mall. Admission is a $5 donation. All proceeds will benefit the Empress Theatre renovation project.

Narcotics Anonymous, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Thursday

Men’s Bible Study, 8 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Merry Widows, 11:30 a.m., Village Inn., Fremont. All single women are welcome to attend. For more information, call 402-317-2676.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Kiwanis Club meeting, noon, Midland University Private Dining Rooms, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers and cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Pitch will be played at 6:30 p.m.

Halloween Hysteria, 5-7 p.m., downtown Fremont. Trick or treat at participating downtown businesses. Don Peterson & Associates will be hosting a haunted house at its office on the northeast corner of Sixth Street and Park Avenue. Gallery 92 West and Keene Memorial Library will be providing face painting with Halloween songs and storytime at the Fremont Area Art Association, 92 W. Sixth St. All Halloween Hysteria activities are free.

Spooky Alley, 5-7 p.m., Dodge County Courthouse, 435 N. Park Ave., Fremont. Everyone is invited to this walk-through trick or treat event. Dodge County offices will be participating in addition to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The dinner is for those who dine alone too often, are new to Fremont, are far from family and friends, or are simply hungry. The dinner is free.

Tunnel of Terror, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Tommy’s Express Car Wash, 2323 E. 23rd Ave. S., Fremont. Witness the spooky, scary and shiny experience at the haunted car wash. The cost is $20 per vehicle. TommyClub members get in free.

Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce Candidate Forum, 7-8:30 p.m., Fremont High School’s Nell McPherson Theatre, 1750 N. Lincoln Ave. The forum will give the public a chance to meet the candidates for Fremont City Council, Dodge County Board of Supervisors, and Dodge County Attorney. Questions for the candidates may be emailed to Tara at tara@fremontne.org.

Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave.

Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.

Narcotics Anonymous Back to Basics meeting, 7:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 N. Davis St., Oakland.

Classics With a Cause featuring “Pet Sematary,” dusk (about 7:45 p.m.), Quasar Drive-In Theater, Nebraska Highway 36 and 300th Street, Valley. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Each week a sponsor provides free admission to a classic movie at the drive-in. Freewill donations will be accepted at the box office and online. Each week’s collected donations will go to directly benefit a local charitable cause. In conjunction with a classic movie, the theater also is hosting a weekly Hot Rod & Classic Car Cruise Night. Special discounts for concession items will be awarded to patrons who arrive in a classic or specialty vehicle.

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.