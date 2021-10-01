Fremont-area calendar of events for Oct. 2-4

Saturday
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Men of Integrity Power Breakfast, 8 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. Tailgating for the Nebraska game will begin at 5:30 p.m. There will be food available and happy hour drink prices during the game. Line dance lessons will be offered at 6 p.m.
“Flags for Forgotten Soldiers,” 1 p.m., Fremont Veterans Park, near Sidner Ice Arena on Military Avenue, Fremont. The event will include a brief ceremony after which attendees are invited to help place 18-inch flags in rows similar to the gravestones at Arlington National Cemetery. Each flag represents a veteran lost to suicide each year in the United States.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.
“Peter and the Starcatcher,” 7:30 p.m., Nell McPherson Theatre, Fremont High School, 1750 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students and FPS faculty. Tickets can be purchased online at www.fremont.booktix.com, or at the door.
Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Sunday
Pancake feed and open house, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Winslow Fire Department. Pancakes, eggs, sausage, biscuits and gravy will be served for a freewill donation.
Arlington Community Church Fall Festival, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Arlington Village Park and Arlington Auditorium. Community worship will begin at 9 a.m. with festivities to follow until 3 p.m. There will be a craft fair, food, music, and raffles. A car show will be presented by the Midwest Street-Rod Association. Registration for the car show will be from 9-11 a.m. with awards at 3:30 p.m. There will be class trophies, special awards, goody bags and dash plaques (for the first 150). Registration at the show is $25.
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.
Fremont Fire Department Open House, 1-3 p.m., 415 E. 16th St., Fremont. Guests will have the opportunity to see and touch fire department trucks, receive safety handouts, see Fremont Police Department officers and a cruiser, learn about seat belt safety from the Nebraska State Patrol, meet the fire pup, win a fire extinguisher, play on a bounce house, and other activities. The event is free and open to the public.
Search for Treat for Pets, 2-4 p.m., Camp Fontanelle, 9677 County Road 3, Fontanelle. Owners are invited to bring their friendly pet, on leash, and go through the corn maze and look for a couple of treats in the short maze. Costumes are encouraged. The activity is included with the entrance fee.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Dodge County Radio Emergency Associated Communication Team (REACT), 6:30 p.m., St. James Church, Fifth and D streets, Fremont. For more information, call 402-687-2160.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Monday
TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free. For more information, call Janet Bloemker at 402-721-8952.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Lightkeepers Women’s Group, 10 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. There will be a trustees meeting at 4 p.m.
Digital Drop-In, 4-5 p.m., Keene Memorial Library’s large meeting room, Fremont. Walk-ins are welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.
American Legion Post 20 meeting, 7 p.m., Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., Fremont.