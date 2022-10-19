Fremont-area calendar of events for Oct. 20-22

Thursday

Men’s Bible Study, 8 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Merry Widows, 11:30 a.m., Village Inn., Fremont. All single women are welcome to attend. For more information, call 402-317-2676.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Kiwanis Club meeting, noon, Midland University Private Dining Rooms, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers and cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Pitch will be played at 6:30 p.m.

Halloween Hysteria, 5-7 p.m., downtown Fremont. Trick or treat at participating downtown businesses. Don Peterson & Associates will be hosting a haunted house at its office on the northeast corner of Sixth Street and Park Avenue. Gallery 92 West and Keene Memorial Library will be providing face painting with Halloween songs and storytime at the Fremont Area Art Association, 92 W. Sixth St. All Halloween Hysteria activities are free.

Spooky Alley, 5-7 p.m., Dodge County Courthouse, 435 N. Park Ave., Fremont. Everyone is invited to this walk-through trick or treat event. Dodge County offices will be participating in addition to the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The dinner is for those who dine alone too often, are new to Fremont, are far from family and friends, or are simply hungry. The dinner is free.

Tunnel of Terror, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Tommy’s Express Car Wash, 2323 E. 23rd Ave. S., Fremont. Witness the spooky, scary and shiny experience at the haunted car wash. The cost is $20 per vehicle. TommyClub members get in free.

Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce Candidate Forum, 7-8:30 p.m., Fremont High School’s Nell McPherson Theatre, 1750 N. Lincoln Ave. The forum will give the public a chance to meet the candidates for Fremont City Council, Dodge County Board of Supervisors, and Dodge County Attorney. Questions for the candidates may be emailed to Tara at tara@fremontne.org.

Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave.

Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.

Narcotics Anonymous Back to Basics meeting, 7:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 N. Davis St., Oakland.

Classics With a Cause featuring “Pet Sematary,” dusk (about 7:45 p.m.), Quasar Drive-In Theater, Nebraska Highway 36 and 300th Street, Valley. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Each week a sponsor provides free admission to a classic movie at the drive-in. Freewill donations will be accepted at the box office and online. Each week’s collected donations will go to directly benefit a local charitable cause. In conjunction with a classic movie, the theater also is hosting a weekly Hot Rod & Classic Car Cruise Night. Special discounts for concession items will be awarded to patrons who arrive in a classic or specialty vehicle.

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Friday

Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club meeting, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Airport Advisory Board meeting, 8:15 a.m., Fremont Municipal Airport, 1203 W. 23rd St., Fremont. The meeting is open to the public.

TeamMates Mentoring Chamber Coffee, 9-10 a.m., Fremont High School’s Deja Brew Hallway, 1750 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. Guests should enter through the auditorium doors on Lincoln Avenue.

Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.

Keene Memorial Library’s Friday Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Metropolitan Community College, Room 207, 835 N. Broad St., Fremont. Storytime is open to kids of all ages and their caregivers. Stories, songs and crafts are included.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Fremont Rotary Club meeting, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, wings, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Pub Crawl, 8 p.m. to midnight, downtown Fremont. This event is designed as a way of getting people out to support downtown nightlife. Costumes are not required. The tentative schedule is: Buck’s Axe Throwing, 7:15 p.m.; Five O Five Brewery, 8 p.m.; Bourbon Trail, 8:40 p.m.; Churchill’s Cigar Bar, 9:20 p.m.; L.A. Fireproof Door Co., 10 p.m.; Los Mezcales, 10:40 p.m.; Doe’s, 11:20 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Saturday

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Free Sports Injury Walk-in Clinic, 9-10:30 a.m., Rehabilitation Department at Methodist Fremont Health Medical Center, 450 E. 23rd St., Fremont. Athletes are asked to check in by 10 a.m. and are seen on a first come, first served basis. Parents should attend the athlete’s first visit to sign authorization and are always welcome to attend to discuss any questions or concerns. For more information about the sports injury clinic, call 402-727-3329.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The Eagles State Dart Tournament will begin at 9 a.m.

Trunk or Treat, 2-4 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. All ages are welcome to dress up for a parking lot full of candy, decorated cars and fun. There also will be raffles, prizes and hot dogs.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Scary Maze Night, 7-10 p.m., Camp Fontanelle corn maze. Visitors are encouraged to come dressed to impress for a night of spooky fun.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.