Fremont-area calendar of events for Oct. 21-23

Friday

Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club meeting, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Airport Advisory Board meeting, 8:15 a.m., Fremont Municipal Airport, 1203 W. 23rd St., Fremont. The meeting is open to the public.

TeamMates Mentoring Chamber Coffee, 9-10 a.m., Fremont High School’s Deja Brew Hallway, 1750 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. Guests should enter through the auditorium doors on Lincoln Avenue.

Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.

Keene Memorial Library’s Friday Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Metropolitan Community College, Room 207, 835 N. Broad St., Fremont. Storytime is open to kids of all ages and their caregivers. Stories, songs and crafts are included.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Rotary Club meeting, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, wings, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Tunnel of Terror, 6:30-9:30 p.m., Tommy’s Express Car Wash, 2323 E. 23rd Ave. S., Fremont. Witness the spooky, scary and shiny experience at the haunted car wash. The cost is $20 per vehicle. TommyClub members get in free.

Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Pub Crawl, 8 p.m. to midnight, downtown Fremont. This event is designed as a way of getting people out to support downtown nightlife. Costumes are not required. The tentative schedule is: Buck’s Axe Throwing, 7:15 p.m.; Five O Five Brewery, 8 p.m.; Bourbon Trail, 8:40 p.m.; Churchill’s Cigar Bar, 9:20 p.m.; L.A. Fireproof Door Co., 10 p.m.; Los Mezcales, 10:40 p.m.; Doe’s, 11:20 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Saturday

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Free Sports Injury Walk-in Clinic, 9-10:30 a.m., Rehabilitation Department at Methodist Fremont Health Medical Center, 450 E. 23rd St., Fremont. Athletes are asked to check in by 10 a.m. and are seen on a first come, first served basis. Parents should attend the athlete’s first visit to sign authorization and are always welcome to attend to discuss any questions or concerns. For more information about the sports injury clinic, call 402-727-3329.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The Eagles State Dart Tournament will begin at 9 a.m.

Trunk or Treat, 2-4 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. All ages are welcome to dress up for a parking lot full of candy, decorated cars and fun. There also will be raffles, prizes and hot dogs.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Scary Maze Night, 7-10 p.m., Camp Fontanelle corn maze. Visitors are encouraged to come dressed to impress for a night of spooky fun.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Sunday

Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The Eagles State Dart Tournament will begin at 9 a.m.

Fall Festival, 1-5 p.m., Salem Lutheran Church, Fontanelle. There will be 10:30 a.m. worship with a potluck meal following that is open to all visitors. Piano and organ Autumnfest music will be provided by by Nancy Schroeder at 1 p.m. Visitors are free to come and go while they discover the cathedral sanctuary at Fontanelle. Other events will include food and craft vendors, quilt raffle, pumpkin painting, Fontanelle Orchard and trick or trunk for children at 3 p.m. For more information, contact Salem Lutheran at 402-721-6639.

Cedar Bluffs FBLA Chapter Trunk or Treat, 2-4 p.m., Cedar Bluffs Fire Department. Decorated trunks will be located in and around the fire station. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Search for Treats, 2-4 p.m., Camp Fontanelle’s corn maze. Kids and adults are invited to dress up and go through the corn maze searching for people in the maze handing out treats. There is no additional cost to this event.

Knights of Columbus and Archbishop Bergan Elementary Trunk or Treat, 3-4:30 p.m., Archbishop Bergan Elementary School, 1515 Johnson Rd., Fremont. In addition to collecting candy at decorated trunks, there will be a costume contest, best-decorated trunk contest, candy corn jar contest and tours of the elementary.

Fremont Shrine Club Spaghetti Feed, 4-7 p.m., Fremont Presbyterian Church, 520 W. Linden Ave., Fremont. Dine-in guests will receive all-you-can-eat spaghetti. Carryout meals also will be available. Cost is a $10 donation. Proceeds will benefit Fremont Shrine activities.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.