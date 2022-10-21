Fremont-area calendar of events for Oct. 22-24

Saturday

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Free Sports Injury Walk-in Clinic, 9-10:30 a.m., Rehabilitation Department at Methodist Fremont Health Medical Center, 450 E. 23rd St., Fremont. Athletes are asked to check in by 10 a.m. and are seen on a first come, first served basis. Parents should attend the athlete’s first visit to sign authorization and are always welcome to attend to discuss any questions or concerns. For more information about the sports injury clinic, call 402-727-3329.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The Eagles State Dart Tournament will begin at 9 a.m.

Trunk or Treat, 2-4 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. All ages are welcome to dress up for a parking lot full of candy, decorated cars and fun. There also will be raffles, prizes and hot dogs.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Scary Maze Night, 7-10 p.m., Camp Fontanelle corn maze. Visitors are encouraged to come dressed to impress for a night of spooky fun.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Sunday

Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The Eagles State Dart Tournament will begin at 9 a.m.

Fall Festival, 1-5 p.m., Salem Lutheran Church, Fontanelle. There will be 10:30 a.m. worship with a potluck meal following that is open to all visitors. Piano and organ Autumnfest music will be provided by by Nancy Schroeder at 1 p.m. Visitors are free to come and go while they discover the cathedral sanctuary at Fontanelle. Other events will include food and craft vendors, quilt raffle, pumpkin painting, Fontanelle Orchard and trick or trunk for children at 3 p.m. For more information, contact Salem Lutheran at 402-721-6639.

Cedar Bluffs FBLA Chapter Trunk or Treat, 2-4 p.m., Cedar Bluffs Fire Department. Decorated trunks will be located in and around the fire station. Everyone is welcome to attend.

Search for Treats, 2-4 p.m., Camp Fontanelle’s corn maze. Kids and adults are invited to dress up and go through the corn maze searching for people in the maze handing out treats. There is no additional cost to this event.

Knights of Columbus and Archbishop Bergan Elementary Trunk or Treat, 3-4:30 p.m., Archbishop Bergan Elementary School, 1515 Johnson Rd., Fremont. In addition to collecting candy at decorated trunks, there will be a costume contest, best-decorated trunk contest, candy corn jar contest and tours of the elementary.

Fremont Shrine Club Spaghetti Feed, 4-7 p.m., Fremont Presbyterian Church, 520 W. Linden Ave., Fremont. Dine-in guests will receive all-you-can-eat spaghetti. Carryout meals also will be available. Cost is a $10 donation. Proceeds will benefit Fremont Shrine activities.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Monday

TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Lightkeepers Women’s Group, 10 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. There will be a trustees meeting at 4 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.

Fresh Hope Mental Health Support Group, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.