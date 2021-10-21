Fremont-area calendar of events for Oct. 22-24

Friday

Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club meeting, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.

HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Goodwill Industries Chamber Coffee, 9-10 a.m., 3175 Elk Lane, Fremont.

Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.

Storytime, 10-10:35 a.m., Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. All infants and preschool kids are welcome.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Rotary Club meeting, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, soup, appetizers, wings, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and soup. Everyone is welcome.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Live music by Down Memory Lane Band, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.

Scary maze night, 7-10 p.m., Camp Fontanelle. Depending on how brave you are, the short maze will just be dark while the long maze will have live scaring. A family-friendly “scary” movie will be shown at the barn. Pedal carts, laser tag, the zipline (extra cost) and a full concession stand also will be available.

Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Saturday

HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Trick or Treat at Hy-Vee, 10 a.m. to noon, Hy-Vee, 840 E. 23rd St., Fremont.

Color Fun Run, 10 a.m. to noon, Johnson Lake, Fremont. To register for the color run, visit www.fremontgscoalition.myshopify.com. The cost is $20. All proceeds will directly support Girl Scouts and the Fremont Area Community Foundation for an upcoming tree planting project. Each registration includes a free T-shirt and goodie bag (while supplies last). You do not have to be a Girl Scout to participate. All ages are welcome. Those attending the event can register for a chance to win a free membership. Anyone with questions can contact Jenny Stewart at jennysavon@msn.com.

Emergency Preparedness & Self-Reliance Fair, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Later-Day Saints, 1160 N. Garden City Rd., Fremont. There will be information and demonstrations on 72-hour kits, food storage, grain grinding, water storage, emergency binder, CERT, first aid, tasting table, alternative cooking, ARES, genealogy, off-the-grid survival and more.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. There will be karaoke by Curtis Morris on the main floor at 7:30 p.m.

Trunk or Treat, 1-3 p.m., Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. The event will include hayrack rides, trunk or treating, and fun for the kids.

Trunk or Treat, 2-4 p.m., Siffring Landscaping and Garden Center, near Arlington. Prizes will be awarded for best costume and best decorated trunk. Anyone interested in decorating a trunk for the event can register using a form on Siffring’s Facebook page.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Scary maze night, 7-10 p.m., Camp Fontanelle. Depending on how brave you are, the short maze will just be dark while the long maze will have live scaring. A family-friendly “scary” movie will be shown at the barn. Pedal carts, laser tag, the zipline (extra cost) and a full concession stand also will be available.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Rock the Block, 7:30-11 p.m., St. Patrick Auditorium, 435 N. Union St., Fremont. The event, featuring the Nebraska All-Star Rock & Roll Band, will benefit St. Patrick Church and Archbishop Bergan Catholic School. The 15-person band specializes in 60s and 70s rock & roll. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with music to follow from 7:30-10 p.m. and a social from 10-11 p.m.

Halloween Bash, 8-10 p.m., The Rox Dance & Night Club, 343 N. Main St., Fremont. The entry fee is $10. There will be a cash bar. All proceeds will go to Uniquely Yours Stability Support.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Sunday

Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Trick or Treat at Hy-Vee, 10 a.m. to noon, Hy-Vee, 840 E. 23rd St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Family Festival, noon to 4 p.m., Encounter Life Ministries (formerly Mead Covenant Church), 1540 County Road 10, Mead. The free event will feature a barbecue, inflatables, live music, games and prizes, hayrack rides, and pumpkins.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Paws & Pumpkins, 1-3 p.m., Dodge County Humane Society, 787 S. Luther Rd., Fremont. All two- and four-legged creatures are welcome. The family event will include a costume contest, cake walk ($1), raffle for a Halloween wreath, Dodge County Sheriff cruiser on display and a Fremont Rural Fire Department fire truck on display.

Knights of Columbus Trunk or Treat, 2-3 p.m., Archbishop Bergan Elementary School parking lot, 1515 N. Johnson Rd., Fremont. Guests attending the event are asked to park at St. Patrick’s Church and walk over to the school to go trunk or treating.

Search for Treats, 2-4 p.m., Camp Fontanelle’s corn maze. You can bring a new toy ($5 value) for free admission. The toys will benefit the U.S. Marines Toys for Tots. Regular admission is $8 for ages 3-11 and $10 for ages 12 and older.

3rd Annual Cedar Bluffs FBLA Chapter Trunk or Treat, 2-4 p.m., Cedar Bluffs Fire Department. To register a spot for your trunk, email grace.williams@cbwildcats.org. New this year will be a pumpkin carving contest. Participants must drop off their pre-carved pumpkins by 2:30 p.m. to be judged. There will be prizes for the best painted, scariest and funniest carved pumpkins. The contest is sponsored by the Cedar Bluffs Education Foundation.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.