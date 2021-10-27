Fremont-area calendar of events for Oct. 28-30

Thursday

Men’s Bible Study, 8 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers, cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Everyone is welcome.

Lego Club, 4-5 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. All ages are welcome.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Trunk or Treat, 5:30-7 p.m., Hooper Care Center, Hooper. Everyone is invited to have some outdoor fun with the care center’s residents. While visitors may not be able to be inside, the residents would love to see all of the young ghosts and goblins.

Twin Rivers YMCA Trunk or Treat, 5:30-7 p.m., Valley City Park, Valley. This is a free event for the community.

Battle of the Badges Candy Grab, 6-7:30 p.m., Fremont Police Department and Dodge County Sheriff’s Office, Fremont. This is a drive-thru trick or treat event. Vehicles are encouraged to start at Eighth Street and Park Avenue, traveling south past the Fremont Police Department and continuing on Park Avenue until turning right on Fourth Street to enter the sheriff’s office’s spooky alley which will be located between the sheriff’s office and the Dodge County Courthouse.

Trunk ‘N Treat, 6-7:30 p.m., Midland University’s Wikert Event Center parking lot, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to decorate their vehicle and participate in the Trunk ‘N Treat. A $25 prize will be awarded to the best-decorated vehicle. Sinai Lutheran Church will offer juice boxes at 850 E. Eighth St. Parking will be available at the Anderson Complex parking lot at Ninth and Clarkson streets. For more information, call Kylie at 402-721-6952.

The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Drive-thru meals served. The dinner is free.

Pioneer Amateur Radio Club, 6 p.m. supper, 7 p.m. meeting, Gambino’s Pizza/Hero Deli, 1900 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave.

Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.

Narcotics Anonymous Back to Basics meeting, 7:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 N. Davis St., Oakland.

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Friday

Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club meeting, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.

HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Fremont Area United Way Campaign Kickoff Chamber Coffee, 9-10 a.m., old Gordman’s location at Fremont Mall, 850 E. 23rd St.

Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, Fremont.

Halloween Story Walk, 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. As you stroll through the library, you will be reading a page from a picture book. Once you complete the trail, you will have completed the story. Everyone who completes the walk will get a prize. Costumes are encouraged.

Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Rotary Club meeting, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.

Boo in Wahoo, 3-5:30 p.m., Saunders County Fairgrounds, Wahoo. Admission is free to this walk-thru trick or treat event. Every child will receive a snack bag from the Saunders Medical Foundation (one per child). Over 40 partners from the community will be participating in this one-stop trick or treat event.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, soup, wings, appetizers (depending on availability), chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

FHS Thespian Society’s Family-Friendly Haunted House, 4-5:30 p.m., enter through south doors at Fremont High School. The entry fee is one canned food item per person.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

U.S. Air Force Offutt Brass quintet concert, 7 p.m., Fremont Presbyterian Church, 520 W. Linden Ave., Fremont. The concert is free and open to the public.

Live music by Humdingers Band, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.

#SheIsFearless, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Saturday

HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. Tailgating begins at 1:30 p.m. for the Nebraska game. Food and happy hour drink prices will be available during the game. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. New York Strip dinners will be $12.99. A Halloween party will follow from 8 p.m. to midnight with music by Brad Scott. Admission is $3, or free with purchase of a steak dinner. Costumes are encouraged but not required.

Boo-Tacular Business Bash, 1-4 p.m., Fremont Mall. The event will include trick-or-treating, games, photos and more.

Trunk or Treat, 4-6 p.m., Lifegate Church’s Fremont campus, 2407 N. Colorado Ave. This is a free event for families to see decorated car trunks and receive a treat.

Fremont High School FCCLA Chapter’s Trunk or Trunk, 5-7 p.m., FHS tennis courts, 1750 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This free event will feature costume contests, a trunk or treat car contest, face painting, games and food. A Halloween story time will be presented by Keene Memorial Library. Three Rivers Public Health Department will be having a booth with information about the Safe Kids Campaign and Child Passenger Safety.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Trunk or Treat Meet and Greet, 6:30-9:30 p.m., former Earl May building, 2445 E. 23rd Ave. S., Fremont. This event is being sponsored by Fremont area Jeep owners. All models of Jeeps are welcome. Bring your Jeep and decorate it or just bring candy for the kids. Everyone is welcome.

Malmo Pumpkins, dark until 10:30 p.m., Malmo. This large display of carved, lit up pumpkins is located one block west of RK’s Bar and Grill on Rutland Avenue in Malmo.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

