Fremont-area calendar of events for Oct. 28-30

Friday

Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club meeting, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Terri Dingwell – Shelter Insurance ribbon cutting, 9-10 a.m., 1741 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.

Keene Memorial Library’s Halloween Storytime, 10 a.m., Metropolitan Community College, Room 207, 835 N. Broad St., Fremont. Library staff encourages everyone to wear their costume.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Rotary Club meeting, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, wings, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

“Moving Forward with Medicaid: A Listening Series,” 3-4 p.m., City Council Chambers inside Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The listening tour will include a presentation from Nebraska Medicaid that will focus on new information for members, including the newly selected contracts and other important updates. After the presentation, time will be reserved in which members of the public can ask questions or give feedback.

Trick or Treat So Kids Can Eat, 5-8 p.m., Fremont High School south doors. The event is being sponsored by Fremont Thespians. Everyone is encouraged to drive through the south parking lot to drop off canned goods or park and take their kids through the spooky house. The Fremont Thespians hope to beat their goal of 1,000 cans of this years.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Malmo Pumpkins display, dark until 10:30 p.m., Malmo. The large display of carved, lit up pumpkins is located one block west of RK’s Bar and Grill on Rutland Avenue.

Live music by Shadow Ridge Band, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.

#SheIsFearless, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Halloween Costume Party, 9 p.m. to midnight, Arlington Vet’s Club. There will be live music by Lincoln’s Party Foul. Cash prizes will be awarded to the top three costumes. Judging for costumes will be at 10 p.m. There will be a cash only bar.

Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Saturday

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Free Sports Injury Walk-in Clinic, 9-10:30 a.m., Rehabilitation Department at Methodist Fremont Health Medical Center, 450 E. 23rd St., Fremont. Athletes are asked to check in by 10 a.m. and are seen on a first come, first served basis. Parents should attend the athlete’s first visit to sign authorization and are always welcome to attend to discuss any questions or concerns. For more information about the sports injury clinic, call 402-727-3329.

Shop with a Cop Fall Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tekamah City Auditorium, 1315 K St., Tekamah. Breakfast and lunch will be available. Raffle drawings will take place at 4 p.m. (Do not have to be present to win.) Proceeds will go to the local Shop with a Cop program.

Stuff the Bus collection event, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Hy-Vee, 840 E. 23rd St., Fremont. The Fremont High School Key Club members are asking for the public’s help to donate food and personal care items to stuff the bus. All donations will go to the Salvation Army.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Trick or Treat with Hy-Vee, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fremont Hy-Vee, 840 E. 23rd St. Kids are invited to wear their costume to go trick or treating throughout the store. There also will be activities for kids.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. Tailgating for the Nebraska vs. Illinois football game will begin at 1:30 p.m.

Izaak Walton Trunk or Treat, 1-3 p.m., Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. The event will include hayrack rides and trunk or treating. Kids are encouraged to wear their best costume and bring a big bag for candy.

Mall-O-Ween, 1-3 p.m., Fremont Mall, 860 E. 23rd St., Fremont. Kids can stop by stores in the mall to show off their costumes and get candy from the store managers.

2nd Annual FCCLA Trunk or Treat, 4-6 p.m., Fremont High School tennis courts, 1750 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This free event for families will feature costumes, candy, face painting, games and food. Keene Memorial Library will be presenting a Halloween Storytime. Three Rivers Public Health Department will have a booth about the safe kids campaign and child passenger safety while the Fremont Area United Way and Fremont Family Coalition will have a booth for information on healthy families.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Jeep Trunk or Treat, 6-8 p.m., in front of Hobby Lobby, 2660 E. 23rd St., Fremont. All models of Jeeps are welcome. Bring your Jeep and decorate it or just bring candy for the kids. All kids are welcome to trick or treat.

Malmo Pumpkins display, dark until 10:30 p.m., Malmo. The large display of carved, lit up pumpkins is located one block west of RK’s Bar and Grill on Rutland Avenue.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Halloween Costume Party, 8 p.m. to midnight, Fremont Eagles Club Ballroom. There will be live music by Taxi Driver. Admission is $5.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Sunday

Knights of Columbus pancake breakfast, 8:30-11:30 a.m., Delaney Hall, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Fremont. Pancakes, sausage or ham, eggs, toast, and coffee, juice and water will be served. The cost is $7. Kids 2 and under eat for free.

Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Arlington Elementary PTO Trunk or Treat, 2-4 p.m., Arlington High School parking lot.

Trunk or Treat, 4-6 p.m., Lifegate Church Fremont parking lot, 2407 N. Colorado Ave., Fremont. This is a free event for families to come by and see decorated vehicle trunks and to receive treats.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.