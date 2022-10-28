Fremont-area calendar of events for Oct. 29-31

Saturday

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Free Sports Injury Walk-in Clinic, 9-10:30 a.m., Rehabilitation Department at Methodist Fremont Health Medical Center, 450 E. 23rd St., Fremont. Athletes are asked to check in by 10 a.m. and are seen on a first come, first served basis. Parents should attend the athlete’s first visit to sign authorization and are always welcome to attend to discuss any questions or concerns. For more information about the sports injury clinic, call 402-727-3329.

Shop with a Cop Fall Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Tekamah City Auditorium, 1315 K St., Tekamah. Breakfast and lunch will be available. Raffle drawings will take place at 4 p.m. (Do not have to be present to win.) Proceeds will go to the local Shop with a Cop program.

Stuff the Bus collection event, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Hy-Vee, 840 E. 23rd St., Fremont. The Fremont High School Key Club members are asking for the public’s help to donate food and personal care items to stuff the bus. All donations will go to the Salvation Army.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Trick or Treat with Hy-Vee, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fremont Hy-Vee, 840 E. 23rd St. Kids are invited to wear their costume to go trick or treating throughout the store. There also will be activities for kids.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. Tailgating for the Nebraska vs. Illinois football game will begin at 1:30 p.m.

Izaak Walton Trunk or Treat, 1-3 p.m., Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. The event will include hayrack rides and trunk or treating. Kids are encouraged to wear their best costume and bring a big bag for candy.

Mall-O-Ween, 1-3 p.m., Fremont Mall, 860 E. 23rd St., Fremont. Kids can stop by stores in the mall to show off their costumes and get candy from the store managers.

2nd Annual FCCLA Trunk or Treat, 4-6 p.m., Fremont High School tennis courts, 1750 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This free event for families will feature costumes, candy, face painting, games and food. Keene Memorial Library will be presenting a Halloween Storytime. Three Rivers Public Health Department will have a booth about the safe kids campaign and child passenger safety while the Fremont Area United Way and Fremont Family Coalition will have a booth for information on healthy families.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Jeep Trunk or Treat, 6-8 p.m., in front of Hobby Lobby, 2660 E. 23rd St., Fremont. All models of Jeeps are welcome. Bring your Jeep and decorate it or just bring candy for the kids. All kids are welcome to trick or treat.

Malmo Pumpkins display, dark until 10:30 p.m., Malmo. The large display of carved, lit up pumpkins is located one block west of RK’s Bar and Grill on Rutland Avenue.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Halloween Costume Party, 8 p.m. to midnight, Fremont Eagles Club Ballroom. There will be live music by Taxi Driver. Admission is $5.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Sunday

Knights of Columbus pancake breakfast, 8:30-11:30 a.m., Delaney Hall, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Fremont. Pancakes, sausage or ham, eggs, toast, and coffee, juice and water will be served. The cost is $7. Kids 2 and under eat for free.

Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Arlington Elementary PTO Trunk or Treat, 2-4 p.m., Arlington High School parking lot.

Trunk or Treat, 4-6 p.m., Lifegate Church Fremont parking lot, 2407 N. Colorado Ave., Fremont. This is a free event for families to come by and see decorated vehicle trunks and to receive treats.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Monday

American Red Cross Community Blood Drive, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Air Comfort facility, 2645 N. Broad St., Fremont. For more information or to make an appointment to donate, call 402-721-6576 or sign up online at redcrossblood.org with sponsor code AirComfort.

TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Lightkeepers Women’s Group, 10 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Boo in Wahoo, 3-6 p.m., Saunders County Fairgrounds, Wahoo. The event is being presented by the Wahoo Chamber of Commerce, Saunders Medical Center and many area businesses. Admission is free to this ultimate trick-or-treating event.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. There will be a trustees meeting at 4 p.m.

Boo Wash, 4-6 p.m., Cornhusker Auto Wash, 1915 N. Bell St., Fremont. There will be candy for kids on Halloween. All proceeds will be donated to a local charity.

Fall Festival, 5-8 p.m., Fremont Alliance Church, 1615 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. The Fall Festival will feature free food and fun for the whole family. There will be games, food, candy, bounce houses, a free raffle to win a kid’s bike, KONA Ice, and more. Matt Adams, a master illusionist, will be a special guest.

Halloween Shenanigans, 5-7 p.m., downtown Scribner. The free family event will feature candy, games, hot dogs, costume contest, and selfie stations.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Halloween Bash, 5:30-8:30 p.m., StoneBridge Christian Church, 1041 N. Nye Ave., Fremont. The entire family is invited to stop by on Halloween for candy, prizes, games, and fun.

Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.

Fresh Hope Mental Health Support Group, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.