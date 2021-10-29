Fremont-area calendar of events for Oct. 30-Nov. 1

Saturday

HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. Tailgating begins at 1:30 p.m. for the Nebraska game. Food and happy hour drink prices will be available during the game. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. New York Strip dinners will be $12.99. A Halloween party will follow from 8 p.m. to midnight with music by Brad Scott. Admission is $3, or free with purchase of a steak dinner. Costumes are encouraged but not required.

Boo-Tacular Business Bash, 1-4 p.m., Fremont Mall. The event will include trick-or-treating, games, photos and more.

Trunk or Treat, 4-6 p.m., Lifegate Church’s Fremont campus, 2407 N. Colorado Ave. This is a free event for families to see decorated car trunks and receive a treat.

Fremont High School FCCLA Chapter’s Trunk or Trunk, 5-7 p.m., FHS tennis courts, 1750 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This free event will feature costume contests, a trunk or treat car contest, face painting, games and food. A Halloween story time will be presented by Keene Memorial Library. Three Rivers Public Health Department will be having a booth with information about the Safe Kids Campaign and Child Passenger Safety.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Trunk or Treat Meet and Greet, 6:30-9:30 p.m., former Earl May building, 2445 E. 23rd Ave. S., Fremont. This event is being sponsored by Fremont area Jeep owners. All models of Jeeps are welcome. Bring your Jeep and decorate it or just bring candy for the kids. Everyone is welcome.

Malmo Pumpkins, dark until 10:30 p.m., Malmo. This large display of carved, lit up pumpkins is located one block west of RK’s Bar and Grill on Rutland Avenue in Malmo.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Sunday

Knights of Columbus pancake breakfast, 8:30-11:30 a.m., Delaney Hall, St. Patrick Catholic Church, Fremont. Pancakes, ham, sausage, eggs, toast, coffee and juice will be served along with a couple of special items for this occasion. Anyone is welcome to attend.

Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Search for Treats, 1-3 p.m., Camp Fontanelle’s corn maze. The maze is open from 1-6 p.m. You can bring a new toy ($5 value) for free admission. The toys will benefit the U.S. Marines Toys for Tots. Regular admission is $8 for ages 3-11 and $10 for ages 12 and older.

Halloween Family Fun Day, 2-4 p.m., Eternal Tattoo & Body Piercing, 2246 N. Broad St., Fremont. The event will include free candy, photo booth fun and raffles to win prizes.

Trunk or Treat, 3-6 p.m., Nickerson Fire Station, 101 N. Maple St., Nickerson. The event will feature hayrack rides, S’mores, crafts and popcorn.

Fall Festival, 5-7 p.m., Fremont Alliance Church, 1615 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. Juggler David Cain, who has been seen on the “Today Show,” will be at the festival. Cain will be performing at 6 p.m. and 7 p.m. The festival also will feature free food, games and candy, along with inflatables.

Halloween Shenanigans, 5-7 p.m., downtown Scribner. The event is presented by the Scribner Area Chamber of Commerce.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Mead Fire & Rescue Department’s Halloween Party, 5:30 p.m., Mead Community Building. The party begins at 5:30 p.m. with hot dogs and hot chocolate. Costume judging for all ages will follow. A trunk or treat will take place in the north parking lot. Everyone is welcome to decorate a vehicle trunk and hand out candy.

Malmo Pumpkins, dark until 10:30 p.m., Malmo. This large display of carved, lit up pumpkins is located one block west of RK’s Bar and Grill on Rutland Avenue in Malmo.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Monday

TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free. For more information, call Janet Bloemker at 402-721-8952.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Lightkeepers Women’s Group, 10 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. A trustees meeting will begin at 4 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.

American Legion Post 20 meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club.

Fremont Parks & Recreation Board meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont City Auditorium’s east meeting room, 925 N. Broad St. The meeting is open to the public.

Fresh Hope Mental Health Support Group, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

