Fremont-area calendar of events for Oct. 6-8

Wednesday
Free community flu shot clinic, 7-9 a.m., Fremont Family YMCA, 810 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. The clinic is being presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska. The clinic is open to everyone age 6 and up at no cost to them, regardless of health insurance coverage. Vaccines will be administered by Hy-Vee Healthy You mobile clinics. For those individuals with health insurance coverage, Hy-Vee personnel will collect the necessary information at the time of registration and file a claim for service. For individuals who do not have health insurance, BCBSNE will cover the cost of the vaccination.
Dodge County Board of Supervisors, Dodge County Board of Equalization and Dodge County Board of Corrections meetings, 9 a.m., board room, third floor, Dodge County Courthouse, 435 N. Park Ave., Fremont. The meetings are open to the public.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
First Wednesday Arts Luncheon, noon, Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St., Fremont. The luncheon consists of a hot meal, catered by Dan Rosenbaum of Fremont, and 20 to 30 minutes of live entertainment. The Midland Jazz Quartet will provide this month’s entertainment. Doors open at 11:45 a.m. The public is invited. Cost is $15 per person. Spaces can be reserved at www.fremontoperahouse.org or by calling 402-719-5117.
Men’s Bible Study, 1 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The auxiliary will be having a pork tenderloin dinner from 5:30-7 p.m. Everyone is welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Library Group, 7 p.m., Keene Memorial Library’s east building, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Thursday
Men’s Bible Study, 8 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Kiwanis Club meeting, noon, Midland University Private Dining Rooms, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers, cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Everyone is welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Drive-thru meals served. The dinner is free.
Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave.
Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.
Narcotics Anonymous Back to Basics meeting, 7:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 N. Davis St., Oakland.
Opening of “A Piece of My Heart,” 7:30 p.m., Kimmel Theatre, Midland University campus, Fremont. This powerful, true drama, reveals the lives of six women who went to Vietnam: five nurses and a country-western singer booked by an unscrupulous agent to entertain the troops. The production will continue through Oct. 10. Tickets range from $8 to $10 and can be purchased online at www.midlandu.edu/tickets or by calling the box office at 402-941-6399.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Friday
Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club meeting, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Rotary Club meeting, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, soup, appetizers, wings, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Live music by Down Memory Lane, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.
“A Piece of My Heart,” 7:30 p.m., Kimmel Theatre, Midland University campus, Fremont. Tickets range from $8 to $10 and can be purchased online at www.midlandu.edu/tickets or by calling the box office at 402-941-6399.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.