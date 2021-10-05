Fremont-area calendar of events for Oct. 6-8

Wednesday

Free community flu shot clinic, 7-9 a.m., Fremont Family YMCA, 810 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. The clinic is being presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska. The clinic is open to everyone age 6 and up at no cost to them, regardless of health insurance coverage. Vaccines will be administered by Hy-Vee Healthy You mobile clinics. For those individuals with health insurance coverage, Hy-Vee personnel will collect the necessary information at the time of registration and file a claim for service. For individuals who do not have health insurance, BCBSNE will cover the cost of the vaccination.