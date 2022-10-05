Fremont-area calendar of events for Oct. 6-8

Thursday

Men’s Bible Study, 8 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Kiwanis Club meeting, noon, Midland University Private Dining Rooms, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers and cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Pitch will be played at 6:30 p.m.

Lofts at 505 Ribbon Cutting, 3-5:30 p.m., 505 N. Main St., Fremont. Tours begin at 3 p.m. The ribbon cutting ceremony will be at 3:30 p.m., followed by an open house from 3:30-5:30 p.m. Food and refreshments will be provided.

Keene Memorial Library Lego Club, 4 p.m., Gallery 92 West, 92 W. Sixth St., Fremont. The Lego bricks will be supplied.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The dinner is for those who dine alone too often, are new to Fremont, are far from family and friends, or are simply hungry. The dinner is free.

Bill Chrastil concert, 6:30-8 p.m., Fremont Friendship Center, 1730 W. 16th St., Fremont. Chrastil is an award-winning Branson artist. He performs the music of Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Conway Twitty, Willie Nelson, Roy Orbison, Buddy Holly, Neil Diamond, The Ventures, Tom Jones, as well as music from the ‘50s through the ‘80s, classic rock and country. Chrastil will be bringing all of his lighting for this show. He is performing the show at no cost, allowing all of the funds raised to go to the Fremont Friendship Center. Advance tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the friendship center. Tickets at the door will be $15. Cheesecake, iced tea, water and decaffeinated coffee will be served.

Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave.

Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.

“Almost Maine,” 7:30 p.m., Kimmel Theatre, Midland University campus, Fremont. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors 60 and over.

Narcotics Anonymous Back to Basics meeting, 7:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 N. Davis St., Oakland.

Classics With a Cause featuring “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” dusk (about 7:45 p.m.), Quasar Drive-In Theater, Nebraska Highway 36 and 300th Street, Valley. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Each week a sponsor provides free admission to a classic movie at the drive-in. Freewill donations will be accepted at the box office and online. Each week’s collected donations will go to directly benefit a local charitable cause. In conjunction with a classic movie, the theater also is hosting a weekly Hot Rod & Classic Car Cruise Night. Special discounts for concession items will be awarded to patrons who arrive in a classic or specialty vehicle.

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Friday

Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club meeting, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.

Keene Memorial Library’s Friday Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Metropolitan Community College, Room 207, 835 N. Broad St., Fremont. Storytime is open to kids of all ages and their caregivers. Stories, songs and crafts are included.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Rotary Club meeting, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, wings, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. There will be tailgating for the Nebraska vs. Rutgers football game that starts at 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Izaak Walton First Friday Fish Fry, 6-8 p.m., Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. Pollock is served along with fries, a side dish, bread and dessert. Chicken strips also will be available for those that don’t eat fish. The cost is $10 with one refill. Those requesting carryout meals should call 402-721-6112 about 15 minutes prior to arriving.

“Almost Maine,” 7:30 p.m., Kimmel Theatre, Midland University campus, Fremont. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors 60 and over.

“Clue,” 7:30 p.m., Fremont High School Theater. The crazy murder comedy is being presented by Fremont High School students. Tickets, available at the door and online, are $10 for adults and $5 for students.

Fremont Antique Car Club meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Rural Fire Hall, 110 Boulevard St. For more information, contact Scott Reeson at 402-719-8318.

Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Saturday

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Pancakes with the Candidates, 8-10 a.m., Milady Coffeehouse, 105 E. Sixth St., Fremont. Pancakes, sausage and beverage will be served. Fremont City Council candidates will be present as hosts.

Free Sports Injury Walk-in Clinic, 9-10:30 a.m., Rehabilitation Department at Methodist Fremont Health Medical Center, 450 E. 23rd St., Fremont. Athletes are asked to check in by 10 a.m. and are seen on a first come, first served basis. Parents should attend the athlete’s first visit to sign authorization and are always welcome to attend to discuss any questions or concerns. For more information about the sports injury clinic, call 402-727-3329.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Cedar Bluffs Chapter of SkillsUSA’s 2nd Annual Wildcat Car Show, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Cedar Bluffs Football Field. Early bird registration is $5. Your $5 entry fee will be due at the gate on the day of the show. Participants are asked to have cash or a check ready (checks can be made out to Cedar Bluffs SkillsUSA). Vehicles arriving on the day of the show without registering prior will be charged $10 for registration. To register for the car show, visit https://forms.gle/oadkSwNxGQUvKufM8. Everyone is welcome to attend. Admission is free for spectators.

Boutique and Craft Show, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 1741 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The small business event is being sponsored by Shelter Insurance – Terri Dingwell. Featured businesses will include Rise ‘N Shine Boutique, TL Crafts & Custom Designs, Let’s Get Crafty, Dot Dot Smile, Rad Retro Toys and Bake For You. Treats and drinks will be available.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Fire truck rides, 1-2 p.m., Hooper Fire Station. The fire truck rides are free in celebration of National Fire Prevention Week.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

“Clue,” 7:30 p.m., Fremont High School Theater. The crazy murder comedy is being presented by Fremont High School students. Tickets, available at the door and online, are $10 for adults and $5 for students.

“Almost Maine,” 7:30 p.m., Kimmel Theatre, Midland University campus, Fremont. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors 60 and over.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.