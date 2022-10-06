Fremont-area calendar of events for Oct. 7-9

Friday

Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club meeting, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.

Keene Memorial Library’s Friday Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Metropolitan Community College, Room 207, 835 N. Broad St., Fremont. Storytime is open to kids of all ages and their caregivers. Stories, songs and crafts are included.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Rotary Club meeting, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, wings, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. There will be tailgating for the Nebraska vs. Rutgers football game that starts at 6 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Izaak Walton First Friday Fish Fry, 6-8 p.m., Izaak Walton Park, 2560 W. Military Ave., Fremont. Pollock is served along with fries, a side dish, bread and dessert. Chicken strips also will be available for those that don’t eat fish. The cost is $10 with one refill. Those requesting carryout meals should call 402-721-6112 about 15 minutes prior to arriving.

“Almost Maine,” 7:30 p.m., Kimmel Theatre, Midland University campus, Fremont. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors 60 and over.

“Clue,” 7:30 p.m., Fremont High School Theater. The crazy murder comedy is being presented by Fremont High School students. Tickets, available at the door and online, are $10 for adults and $5 for students.

Fremont Antique Car Club meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Rural Fire Hall, 110 Boulevard St. For more information, contact Scott Reeson at 402-719-8318.

Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Saturday

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Pancakes with the Candidates, 8-10 a.m., Milady Coffeehouse, 105 E. Sixth St., Fremont. Pancakes, sausage and beverage will be served. Fremont City Council candidates will be present as hosts.

Free Sports Injury Walk-in Clinic, 9-10:30 a.m., Rehabilitation Department at Methodist Fremont Health Medical Center, 450 E. 23rd St., Fremont. Athletes are asked to check in by 10 a.m. and are seen on a first come, first served basis. Parents should attend the athlete’s first visit to sign authorization and are always welcome to attend to discuss any questions or concerns. For more information about the sports injury clinic, call 402-727-3329.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Cedar Bluffs Chapter of SkillsUSA’s 2nd Annual Wildcat Car Show, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Cedar Bluffs Football Field. Early bird registration is $5. Your $5 entry fee will be due at the gate on the day of the show. Participants are asked to have cash or a check ready (checks can be made out to Cedar Bluffs SkillsUSA). Vehicles arriving on the day of the show without registering prior will be charged $10 for registration. To register for the car show, visit https://forms.gle/oadkSwNxGQUvKufM8. Everyone is welcome to attend. Admission is free for spectators.

Boutique and Craft Show, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 1741 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The small business event is being sponsored by Shelter Insurance – Terri Dingwell. Featured businesses will include Rise ‘N Shine Boutique, TL Crafts & Custom Designs, Let’s Get Crafty, Dot Dot Smile, Rad Retro Toys and Bake For You. Treats and drinks will be available.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Fire truck rides, 1-2 p.m., Hooper Fire Station. The fire truck rides are free in celebration of National Fire Prevention Week.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

“Clue,” 7:30 p.m., Fremont High School Theater. The crazy murder comedy is being presented by Fremont High School students. Tickets, available at the door and online, are $10 for adults and $5 for students.

“Almost Maine,” 7:30 p.m., Kimmel Theatre, Midland University campus, Fremont. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors 60 and over.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Sunday

Wahoo Swap Meet, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saunders County Fairgrounds, Wahoo. There is no pre-registration for vendors. Hundreds of outdoor spaces are available for $25 per space as well as a limited number of indoor dirt floor spaces. Admission is free for customers. The Wahoo Boy Scouts will have a food stand available.

Fremont Rural Fire Department Pancake Feed, 8 a.m. to noon, Fremont Rural Fire Station, 110 Boulevard St., Fremont. Freewill donations will be collected for the pancake meal. The event also gives the public a chance to meet the Fremont Rural Firefighters. Everyone is welcome.

Hooper Volunteer Fire Department Pancake Feed, 8 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Hooper Fire Station. Freewill donations will be collected.

Dodge Volunteer Fire Department Pancake Feed, 8 a.m. to noon, Dodge Fire Station. Pancakes, eggs, sausage, ham, coffee and juice will be served. The event also will include Smokey Bear, fire prevention pamphlets, blood pressure checks, and drawings for prizes.

Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Encounter Life Ministries Fall Festival, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 1540 County Road 10, near Mead. The festival will include hay rides, pumpkins, bounce houses, food, face painting, games, prizes and more. Everyone is welcome.

Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Car Audio Competition and Fundraiser, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Quasar Drive-In Theater, 13427 N. 300th St., Valley. The event will include a stereo competition, raffle, silent auction, merchant booths and more. Admission is free for spectators. All money raised will be donated to FurEver Home Inc.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Fremont Fire Department’s annual open house, 1-3 p.m., Fremont Fire Station, 415 E. 16th St. The event is free and open to the public. Visitors will be able to meet Fire Pup and see inside the fire trucks, police cruisers and 911 simulator. Guests will be entered to win a fire extinguisher donated by Municipal Emergency Services.

“Almost Maine,” 2 p.m., Kimmel Theatre, Midland University campus, Fremont. Tickets are $10 for adults and $8 for students and seniors 60 and over.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.