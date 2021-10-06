Fremont-area calendar of events for Oct. 7-9

Opening of “A Piece of My Heart,” 7:30 p.m., Kimmel Theatre, Midland University campus, Fremont. This powerful, true drama, reveals the lives of six women who went to Vietnam: five nurses and a country-western singer booked by an unscrupulous agent to entertain the troops. The production will continue through Oct. 10. Tickets range from $8 to $10 and can be purchased online at www.midlandu.edu/tickets or by calling the box office at 402-941-6399.