Fremont-area calendar of events for Oct. 8-10

Friday

Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club meeting, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.

HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Fremont Therapy & Wellness Chamber Coffee, 9-10 a.m., 1445 N. Bell St., Fremont.

Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.

Storytime, 10-10:35 a.m., Fremont Fire Station, 415 E. 16th St. All ages are welcome to read stories, sing songs, talk to some firefighters and receive a tour of the local fire station. The special storytime event is sponsored by Keene Memorial Library.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Rotary Club meeting, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu will include 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, soup, appetizers, wings, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Live music by Down Memory Lane, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.

Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Saturday

HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

October Fall Craft Show, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fremont Mall.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. Tailgating for the Nebraska game begins at 5:30 p.m. Food and happy hour drink prices will be available during the game. Everyone is welcome.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

White Light Mile, 6 p.m., downtown Fremont. The event will kick off with the kids’ dash at 6 p.m. It will be followed by six heats of racers. Everyone is encouraged to line the downtown streets and cheer on the runners.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Sunday

Wahoo Fall Swap Meet, 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saunders County Fairgrounds, Wahoo.

Valley Fire & Rescue Annual Pancake Feed and Open House, 7-11 a.m., Valley Fire Department, 210 W. Church St., Valley. Everyone is welcome to check out the department’s equipment, meet your local firefighters and EMS personnel, get some breakfast, and bid on silent auction items. The department will be joined by the Valley Police Department K9 unit, Nebraska State Patrol, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Life-Net helicopter which will be flying in. Freewill donations will be accepted.

Fremont Rural Fire Department Pancake Feed, 8 a.m. to noon, Fremont Rural Fire Station, 110 Boulevard St., Fremont. Cost is a freewill donation. Everyone is invited to come meet your Fremont Rural Firefighters.

Snyder Volunteer Fire & Rescue Annual Breakfast Fundraiser, 8 a.m. to noon, Firemen’s Ballroom, Snyder. Pancakes, eggs, ham, coffee and juice will be served. Take-out meals are available. There will be a raffle drawing for a 65-inch LED Smart TV. The Snyder Fire Station will have an open house from 9 a.m. to noon.

Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open for a breakfast buffet from 9:30 a.m. to noon.

October Fall Craft Show, noon to 5 p.m., Fremont Mall.

Memory Lane Café, 1:30-3:30 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., downtown Fremont. Seniors and their families who would like to enjoy live music, Katie the Comfort Dog, desserts and drinks are welcome to attend.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Midland Entertainment Series featuring David Shannon, 7 p.m., Fremont High School Auditorium. Shannon is known as Ireland’s Greatest Showman. Season tickets for the entertainment series are $60. Tickets for individual shows cost $20 per person. Memberships and individual tickets can be purchased online at www.fmesconcerts.org using a credit card. Memberships also will be sold at Sunday’s show. Individual tickets also can be purchased at the door.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

