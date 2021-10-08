Fremont-area calendar of events for Oct. 9-11

Saturday

HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

October Fall Craft Show, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Fremont Mall.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. Tailgating for the Nebraska game begins at 5:30 p.m. Food and happy hour drink prices will be available during the game. Everyone is welcome.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

White Light Mile, 6 p.m., downtown Fremont. The event will kick off with the kids’ dash at 6 p.m. It will be followed by six heats of racers. Everyone is encouraged to line the downtown streets and cheer on the runners.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Sunday

Wahoo Fall Swap Meet, 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saunders County Fairgrounds, Wahoo.

Valley Fire & Rescue Annual Pancake Feed and Open House, 7-11 a.m., Valley Fire Department, 210 W. Church St., Valley. Everyone is welcome to check out the department’s equipment, meet your local firefighters and EMS personnel, get some breakfast, and bid on silent auction items. The department will be joined by the Valley Police Department K9 unit, Nebraska State Patrol, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office and the Life-Net helicopter which will be flying in. Freewill donations will be accepted.

Fremont Rural Fire Department Pancake Feed, 8 a.m. to noon, Fremont Rural Fire Station, 110 Boulevard St., Fremont. Cost is a freewill donation. Everyone is invited to come meet your Fremont Rural Firefighters.

Snyder Volunteer Fire & Rescue Annual Breakfast Fundraiser, 8 a.m. to noon, Firemen’s Ballroom, Snyder. Pancakes, eggs, ham, coffee and juice will be served. Take-out meals are available. There will be a raffle drawing for a 65-inch LED Smart TV. The Snyder Fire Station will have an open house from 9 a.m. to noon.

Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open for a breakfast buffet from 9:30 a.m. to noon.

October Fall Craft Show, noon to 5 p.m., Fremont Mall.

Memory Lane Café, 1:30-3:30 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., downtown Fremont. Seniors and their families who would like to enjoy live music, Katie the Comfort Dog, desserts and drinks are welcome to attend.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Midland Entertainment Series featuring David Shannon, 7 p.m., Fremont High School Auditorium. Shannon is known as Ireland’s Greatest Showman. Season tickets for the entertainment series are $60. Tickets for individual shows cost $20 per person. Memberships and individual tickets can be purchased online at www.fmesconcerts.org using a credit card. Memberships also will be sold at Sunday’s show. Individual tickets also can be purchased at the door.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Monday

TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free. For more information, call Janet Bloemker at 402-721-8952.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Lightkeepers Women’s Group, 10 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Community Health Resources Board of Trustees meeting, noon, Health Park Plaza, Conference Room 5, Methodist Fremont Health, 450 E. 23rd St., Fremont. The meeting is open to the public.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. There will be a trustees meeting at 4 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.

Fremont Board of Education meeting, 6:30 p.m., Main Street Education and Administration Building, 130 E. Ninth St., Fremont. The meeting is open to the public.

Fresh Hope Mental Health Support Group, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

