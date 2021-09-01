Fremont-area calendar of events for Sept. 1-3

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may close earlier depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu includes 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, wings, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Antique Car Club meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Rural Fire Hall, 110 Boulevard St. For more information, contact Scott Reeson at 402-719-8318.

Live music by Bakersfield, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor, 649 N. Main St. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.

“Murder for Two,” 7 p.m., Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St. In this 90-minute musical comedy, two performers play 13 roles – and the piano – in an old-fashioned murder mystery. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at www.fremontoperahouse.org or at Sampter’s in downtown Fremont.

Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.