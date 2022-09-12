Fremont-area calendar of events for Sept. 12-14

Tuesday

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Letters to the Churches of Revelation, 10 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Steps of Freedom meeting, 1 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. Pitch will be played at 6:30 p.m.

Utility and Infrastructure Board meeting, 4 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave. The meeting is open to the public.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Men’s and Women’s Bible Study, 6 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Fremont City Council meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave. The meeting is open to the public.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Wednesday

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Men’s Bible Study, 1 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. There will be an Eagles Auxiliary meeting at 7 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 5:30-6:30 p.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.

Narcotics Anonymous, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Thursday

Men’s Bible Study, 8 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Big Red Luncheon, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. This week’s roast beef buffet luncheon will feature Steve Sipple. Doors open at 11 a.m. and the question and answer period starts at noon. The cost is $25 which covers the meal, tax, tip and a non-alcoholic drink.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Kiwanis Club meeting, noon, Midland University Private Dining Rooms, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers and cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Pitch will be played at 6:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The dinner is for those who dine alone too often, are new to Fremont, are far from family and friends, or are simply hungry. The dinner is free.

Cruise In to John C. Fremont Park, 6-8 p.m., John C. Fremont Park, Ninth and Broad streets, Fremont. The Fremont Antique Car Club will be sponsoring the weekly cruise in through Sept. 29. All cars, trucks, and motorcycles – whether classics, hot rods, street rods, muscle cars, ‘50s finned cars or antiques – are welcome. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and join their fellow automotive enthusiasts for some relaxing conversation while admiring the vehicles. For more information, visit the club’s Facebook page.

WinItBack Patriots meeting, 6 p.m., Milady Coffeehouse, Sixth Street and Park Avenue, Fremont. Anyone wishing to purchase a drink at Milady Coffee Shop should arrive by 5:45 p.m. Those arriving after 6 p.m. will need to enter through the back door as Milady closes to normal business at 6 p.m. For more information, call Doug Wittmann at 402-317-1270.

Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave.

Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.

Narcotics Anonymous Back to Basics meeting, 7:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 N. Davis St., Oakland.

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Classics With a Cause featuring “Shaun of the Dead,” dusk (about 8 p.m.), Quasar Drive-In Theater, Nebraska Highway 36 and 300th Street, Valley. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Each week a sponsor provides free admission to a classic movie at the drive-in. Freewill donations will be accepted at the box office and online. Each week’s collected donations will go to directly benefit a local charitable cause. In conjunction with a classic movie, the theater also is hosting a weekly Hot Rod & Classic Car Cruise Night. Special discounts for concession items will be awarded to patrons who arrive in a classic or specialty vehicle.