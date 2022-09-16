Fremont-area calendar of events for Sept. 17-19

Saturday

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Free Sports Injury Walk-in Clinic, 9-10:30 a.m., Rehabilitation Department at Methodist Fremont Health Medical Center, 450 E. 23rd St., Fremont. Athletes are asked to check in by 10 a.m. and are seen on a first come, first served basis. Parents should attend the athlete’s first visit to sign authorization and are always welcome to attend to discuss any questions or concerns. For more information about the sports injury clinic, call 402-727-3329.

The Old Poor Farm Animal Sanctuary County Fair Event, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., 1777 County Road 23, Nickerson. The event will include vendors, games, silent auction and raffle, rhubarb recipe contest, refreshments and more. Admission is $5 for ages 10 and older. This is a fundraising event for animal care.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 10 a.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The Nebraska football tailgate party will begin at 10 a.m. Line dance lessons will be offered at 6 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Wahoo Harvest Moon Festival Shine & Show, 3-5 p.m., former Wahoo Super parking lot on Fifth Street, Wahoo. For more information, contact 402-277-0216 or wahoobackroom@outlook.com.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Sunday

Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Barbecue and quilt auction, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Camp Fontanelle, 9677 County Road 3, Fontanelle. Worship will begin at 11 a.m. After worship, hamburgers and cheeseburgers will be sold for $5 at the grilling station. A sit-down dinner will be offered at Riverview Lodge. Tickets are $20 each and must be purchased in advance at campfontanelle.com. There are two seatings – at noon and 1 p.m. The live quilt auction will begin at 2 p.m. There also will be a silent auction. Sunday also marks the opening of the corn maze and pumpkin patch from 1-6 p.m.

2nd Annual West Point Car Show, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Nielsen Community Center, 200 Anna Stalp Ave., West Point. Check-in from 8-11 a.m. at the Nielsen Community Center. Pre-registration is $10 while day-of-show registration is $20. The show, which is free to the public, also will include a craft show, live music and food vendors.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Monday

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Men’s Bible Study, 1 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Planning Commission meeting, 5 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The meeting is open to the public.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Keene Memorial Library Board meeting, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building’s second-floor conference room, 400 E. Military Ave. The meeting is open to the public.

Narcotics Anonymous, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.