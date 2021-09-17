Fremont-area calendar of events for Sept. 18-20

Saturday
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 10 a.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. Tailgating will begin at 10 a.m. for the 11 a.m. Husker game. Food will be available. There will be happy hour drink prices during the game.
Midland University Homecoming Tailgate, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Heedum Field, Fremont. Everyone is welcome. Midland’s football team will take on Dakota Wesleyan University at 1 p.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
CountryFest, 4-7 p.m., Peace Lutheran Church, 2102 County Road 26, Fremont. Admission is free. Food will be available. The String Beans musical group will perform kids songs from 5-6 p.m. The Balloon Brigade will be giving away balloon animals. There also will be a free petting zoo, face painting and bocce ball stations. Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.
Supportive Singles ‘50s-‘60s DJ dance, 7:30 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club. All singles and couples are welcome. Free dance lessons will be offered at 6 p.m. For more information, call 402-660-8474.
Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Sunday
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.
Camp Fontanelle’s annual Barbecue and Quilt Auction, 11 a.m., Camp Fontanelle, 9677 County Road 3, Fontanelle. The day begins with worship at 11 a.m. Food will be served from noon to 2 p.m. The quilt auction is set for 2 p.m. The day also marks the opening day for the corn maze and pumpkin patch.
West Point Car Show, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Nielsen Center, West Point. Check-in is from 8-11 a.m. at 200 Anna Stalp Ave. Awards will be presented at 3 p.m. Pre-registration is $10. Day-of-show registration will be $15. Online registration is available at www.roadgems.com.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open for a breakfast buffet for 9:30 a.m. to noon. Everyone is welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Monday
TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free. For more information, call Janet Bloemker at 402-721-8952.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Lightkeepers Women’s Group, 10 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary meeting, 1 p.m., Godfather’s Pizza, Fremont. Auxiliary members will have lunch from noon to 1 p.m. For more information, call 402-317-2676.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. There will be a trustees meeting at 4 p.m.
Digital Drop-in, 4-5 p.m., Keene Memorial Library’s large meeting room, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. Walk-ins are welcome.
Planning Commission meeting, 5 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave. The meeting will be held in person and electronically to allow remote meeting access via computer or telephone. The link and instructions are provided on the agenda that is posted in the agenda section of the city’s website at www.fremontne.gov.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.
Keene Memorial Library board meeting, 6:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. The meeting will be held in person and electronically to allow remote meeting access via computer or telephone. The link and instructions are provided on the agenda that is posted in the agenda section of the city’s website at www.fremontne.gov.
Fresh Hope Mental Health Support Group, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.