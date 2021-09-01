Fremont-area calendar of events for Sept. 2-4

Saturday

Fremont Eagles Club open, 10 a.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may close earlier or stay open later depending on business. Tailgating will start at 10 a.m. with the Nebraska vs. Fordham kickoff at 11 a.m. Food and happy hour drink specials will be available during the game. There will be line dance lessons at 6 p.m.