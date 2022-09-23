Fremont-area calendar of events for Sept. 24-26

Saturday

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Free Sports Injury Walk-in Clinic, 9-10:30 a.m., Rehabilitation Department at Methodist Fremont Health Medical Center, 450 E. 23rd St., Fremont. Athletes are asked to check in by 10 a.m. and are seen on a first come, first served basis. Parents should attend the athlete’s first visit to sign authorization and are always welcome to attend to discuss any questions or concerns. For more information about the sports injury clinic, call 402-727-3329.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 10 a.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Continental Drift Music Festival, noon to 10 p.m., Fremont Lakes State Recreation Area, Fremont. The music festival will include Ten O’Clock Scholars, Third Frate, Clarence Tilton, All Young Girls Are Machine Guns, Brothers Tandem, Two Drag Club, The Farewell Season, Lonesome Creek, Echoes at Midnight, and Andrew Janousek. Admission is free with a 2022 Nebraska State Park sticker. If you don’t have a 2022 state park sticker on your vehicle, there will be a $6-8 charge upon entry to Fremont Lakes.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Sunday

55th Annual Fremont Antique Car Club Swap Meet, 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., Christensen Field, Fremont. Admission is free to buyers.

Knights of Columbus pancake breakfast, 8:30-11:30 a.m., Delaney Hall, St. Patrick Catholic Church, 3400 E. 16th St., Fremont. Pancakes, ham, sausage, eggs, toast, coffee and juice will be served. Given the increases in the cost of supplies, the cost will be $7 for adults. Everyone is welcome.

Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church Fall Festival, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Bishop Neumann Cafeteria and Gym, 202 S. Linden St., Wahoo. The festival will include a roast beef dinner, silent auction, raffle, games and more. The cost is $15 for adults and $8 for kids (includes four free game tickets).

Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. A coin auction will begin at noon.

Dedication of Gold Star Mothers Marker, 2 p.m., Fremont Veterans Park, 1556 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The placement and dedication of the marker is a project of the Fremont Lewis-Clark Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, with the cooperation of various Fremont veterans organizations and the Fremont Veterans Park Committee.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Monday

TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Lightkeepers Women’s Group, 10 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

American Red Cross blood drive, noon to 6 p.m., Mohr Auditorium, Scribner. Donors are encouraged to use Rapid Pass if possible. To schedule an appointment, call Doris at 402-567-2363. Lunch will be served.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.

Fresh Hope Mental Health Support Group, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Prairie Piecemakers Quilt Guild meeting, 7 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., in Fremont. Jane Bromberg will be the featured speaker. Members will gather at 6:30 p.m. for a social time. The public is invited to join Prairie Piecemakers members to enjoy Bromberg’s trunk show which features ideas and options for using your photos as designs for your quilts. For additional information, contact Sue Steier at 402-630-7697, spsteier58@gmail.com or Debra Schroeder at 402-380-2626, dschroeder1@unl.edu.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.