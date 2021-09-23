Fremont-area calendar of events for Sept. 24-26

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Live music by Down Memory Lane, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. Everyone is welcome.

#SheIsFearless, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Saturday

HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Community Paper Shred, 9-11 a.m., Nye Pointe, 2700 N. Laverna St., Fremont. Paper Tiger Shredding will be on-site to safely and securely shred your documents. All of the shredded paper will be recycled into new paper products. There is a limit of two boxes or approximately 50 pounds per person.

