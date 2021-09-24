Fremont-area calendar of events for Sept. 25-27

Saturday

HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Community Paper Shred, 9-11 a.m., Nye Pointe, 2700 N. Laverna St., Fremont. Paper Tiger Shredding will be on-site to safely and securely shred your documents. All of the shredded paper will be recycled into new paper products. There is a limit of two boxes or approximately 50 pounds per person.

COVID-19 Vaccine Mobile Clinic, 9 a.m. to noon, Methodist Physicians Clinic, 680 E. Fremont Medical Park Dr., Fremont. Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available. Anyone 12 and older is eligible to be vaccinated. All vaccines are free of cost. No appointment is necessary. If you are 18 or under, you must have a parent present to sign consent forms. For more information, call 402-704-2245.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.