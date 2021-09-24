Fremont-area calendar of events for Sept. 25-27

Saturday
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Community Paper Shred, 9-11 a.m., Nye Pointe, 2700 N. Laverna St., Fremont. Paper Tiger Shredding will be on-site to safely and securely shred your documents. All of the shredded paper will be recycled into new paper products. There is a limit of two boxes or approximately 50 pounds per person.
COVID-19 Vaccine Mobile Clinic, 9 a.m. to noon, Methodist Physicians Clinic, 680 E. Fremont Medical Park Dr., Fremont. Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available. Anyone 12 and older is eligible to be vaccinated. All vaccines are free of cost. No appointment is necessary. If you are 18 or under, you must have a parent present to sign consent forms. For more information, call 402-704-2245.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. Tailgating will begin at 5 p.m. There will be food available and happy hour drink prices during the Nebraska game. Everyone is welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Family Dinner, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Izaak Walton Park, West Military Avenue, Fremont. The menu will feature roast pork with sour kraut, potatoes, lettuce salad, bread, dessert, coffee or juice. Everyone is welcome. The cost is $10 for adults and $5 for kids. Twenty free games of bingo with prizes will follow dinner. For more information, call Kim at 402-620-1732.
Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Sunday
54th Annual Fremont Antique Car Club Inc. Swap Meet, 6 a.m. to 3 p.m., Christensen Field, Fremont. There is free admission for buyers. The swap meet will include items to buy, sell and trade; arts and crafts; antique items; a car corral; and a free pedal car drawing.
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. There will be a coin auction at noon.
Memory Lane Café, 1:30-3:30 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., downtown Fremont. The café is open to seniors and their families who would like to enjoy live music, Katie the Comfort Dog, and free root beer floats or banana splits.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Monday
TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free. For more information, call Janet Bloemker at 402-721-8952.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Lightkeepers Women’s Group, 10 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
American Red Cross blood drive, 12:30-6:30 p.m., Mohr Auditorium, Scribner. Masks are required. Light “to-go” lunches will be provided. Donors are asked to use rapid pass if possible. To schedule an appointment to donate blood, call Doris at 402-567-2363 or Connie at 402-664-3458.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. There will be a trustees meeting at 4 p.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.
Fresh Hope Mental Health Support Group, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.