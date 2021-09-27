Fremont-area calendar of events for Sept. 28-30

Men’s and Women’s Bible Study, 6 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Family Support Group, 6 p.m., Salem Lutheran Church, 401 E. Military Ave., Fremont. For more information, contact Tammy Flittie at 402-9814-0140 or Marlene Mullally at 402-727-9139.

Live trivia event, 6:30-7:30 p.m., Keene Memorial Library’s large meeting room, Fremont. This event is geared towards adults. Competitors will be quizzed on questions from a variety of topics. Interested participants may compete as individuals or form teams. The event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be provided. Prizes will be awarded.

Fremont City Council meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave. Public comment will begin at 6:30 p.m. The meeting will be held in person and electronically to allow remote meeting access via computer or telephone. The link and instructions is provided on the agenda that is posted in the agenda section of the city’s website at www.fremontne.gov.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Wednesday

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.