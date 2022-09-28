Fremont-area calendar of events for Sept. 29-Oct. 1

Thursday

Men’s Bible Study, 8 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Big Red Luncheon, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. This week’s luncheon will feature Sean Callahan. Doors open at 11 a.m. and the question and answer period starts at noon. The cost is $25 which covers the meal, tax, tip and a non-alcoholic drink.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers and cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Everyone is welcome.

Keene Memorial Library Lego Club, 4 p.m., Gallery 92 West, 92 W. Sixth St., Fremont. Lego bricks will be supplied.

RTG Medical Business After Hours and Ribbon Cutting, 4-6 p.m., 4611 E. 22nd St., Fremont. Building tours will be offered from 3:30-4:30 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The dinner is for those who dine alone too often, are new to Fremont, are far from family and friends, or are simply hungry. The dinner is free.

Cruise In to John C. Fremont Park, 6-8 p.m., John C. Fremont Park, Ninth and Broad streets, Fremont. The Fremont Antique Car Club will be sponsoring the weekly cruise in through Sept. 29. All cars, trucks, and motorcycles – whether classics, hot rods, street rods, muscle cars, ‘50s finned cars or antiques – are welcome. Attendees are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and join their fellow automotive enthusiasts for some relaxing conversation while admiring the vehicles. For more information, visit the club’s Facebook page.

Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave.

Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.

Narcotics Anonymous Back to Basics meeting, 7:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 N. Davis St., Oakland.

Classics With a Cause featuring “Return of the Living Dead,” dusk (about 7:45 p.m.), Quasar Drive-In Theater, Nebraska Highway 36 and 300th Street, Valley. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Each week a sponsor provides free admission to a classic movie at the drive-in. Freewill donations will be accepted at the box office and online. Each week’s collected donations will go to directly benefit a local charitable cause. In conjunction with a classic movie, the theater also is hosting a weekly Hot Rod & Classic Car Cruise Night. Special discounts for concession items will be awarded to patrons who arrive in a classic or specialty vehicle.

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Friday

Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club meeting, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

25th Anniversary Hopkins Law Office Chamber Coffee and Open House, 9 a.m., 226 E. Second St., Fremont. The Chamber Coffee will take place from 9-10 a.m. The open house will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Refreshments will be served throughout the day. An RSVP for lunch is appreciated, but not required. To RSVP, email mail@hopkins-law-office.com or call 402-721-0332.

Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.

Keene Memorial Library’s Friday Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Metropolitan Community College, Room 207, 835 N. Broad St., Fremont. Storytime is open to kids of all ages and their caregivers. Stories, songs and crafts are included.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Rotary Club meeting, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, wings, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken tenders, appetizers, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings, and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Live music by Night Riders Band, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.

#SheIsFearless, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Saturday

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Swap & Shop and Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Quasar Drive-In Theater, 13427 N. 300th St., Valley. Vendor spaces are $20 and can be reserved at quasardrivein.com, click on tickets. Vendor spaces also can be purchased at the gate. The swappers gate for vendors (Highway 36 gate) will open at 6:30 a.m. The shoppers gate (box office gate on 300th Street) will open at 8 a.m. The cost for shoppers is $2 per car. Hot coffee, cocoa, breakfast and lunch concessions will be available.

Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event, 8:30 a.m. to noon, Christensen Field, 1710 W. 16th St., Fremont. Residents of Dodge County are welcome to bring their household hazardous waste to this collection site. Acceptable waste materials include oil-based paints, paint-related products, poisons, fertilizer, insecticides and other lawn chemicals, herbicides, pesticides, fluorescent light bulbs and mercury containing items.

Free Sports Injury Walk-in Clinic, 9-10:30 a.m., Rehabilitation Department at Methodist Fremont Health Medical Center, 450 E. 23rd St., Fremont. Athletes are asked to check in by 10 a.m. and are seen on a first come, first served basis. Parents should attend the athlete’s first visit to sign authorization and are always welcome to attend to discuss any questions or concerns. For more information about the sports injury clinic, call 402-727-3329.

Saturday in the Park Farmers Market and Craft Fair, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., parking surrounding Dodge Auditorium, Dodge. There will be fresh produce, baked goods, drinks, food trucks, crafts, vendors and more. There will be a photographer on hand to do mini fall photo sessions.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 10 a.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. There will be a tailgate before the Nebraska vs. Indiana football game at 6:30 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Flags for Forgotten Soldiers, 1 p.m., Fremont Veterans Park. A total of 558 flags will be displayed at Fremont Veterans Park, representing the average number of veterans lost to suicide each month.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

White Light Mile, 6 p.m., starting in front of Milady Coffeehouse, 105 E. Sixth St., downtown Fremont. The course will be a two-loop route, starting in front of Milady Coffeehouse and finishing between Fifth and Sixth streets on Park Avenue, just around the corner from the start. The event will kick off with the kids’ race at 6 p.m. At approximately 6:10 p.m., there will be multiple waves of runners taking off every 8-12 minutes. Each wave will be capped at a certain size to create an intimate feel. Awards will be announced at approximately 7:45 p.m. The event is being presented by Run Nebraska.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Uniquely Yours Stability Support Halloween Bash, 8-11 p.m., Eagles Club Ballroom, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The event will include music, dancing, a cash bar and trophies for all of the costume categories. The entry fee is $10. All proceeds will go directly to Uniquely Yours Stability Support (homeless prevention).

3rd Annual Joe Bought A Bar Party, 8-11 p.m., Mel’s Bar, Scribner. Jacked will perform from 8-11 p.m. The event will include a food truck, dancing and drinks.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.