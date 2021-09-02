Fremont-area calendar of events for Sept. 3-5

today
Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club meeting, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Rotary Club meeting, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may close earlier depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7:30 p.m. The menu includes 10-ounce catfish, shrimp, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, wings, chicken tenders, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Fremont Antique Car Club meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Rural Fire Hall, 110 Boulevard St. For more information, contact Scott Reeson at 402-719-8318.
Live music by Bakersfield, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor, 649 N. Main St. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.
“Murder for Two,” 7 p.m., Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St. In this 90-minute musical comedy, two performers play 13 roles – and the piano – in an old-fashioned murder mystery. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at www.fremontoperahouse.org or at Sampter’s in downtown Fremont.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Saturday
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Men of Integrity Power Breakfast, 8 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 10 a.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may close earlier or stay open later depending on business. Tailgating will start at 10 a.m. with the Nebraska vs. Fordham kickoff at 11 a.m. Food and happy hour drink specials will be available during the game. There will be line dance lessons at 6 p.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
“Murder for Two,” 7 p.m., Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St. In this 90-minute musical comedy, two performers play 13 roles – and the piano – in an old-fashioned murder mystery. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at www.fremontoperahouse.org or at Sampter’s in downtown Fremont.
Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Sunday
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.
“Murder for Two,” 2 p.m., Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St. In this 90-minute musical comedy, two performers play 13 roles – and the piano – in an old-fashioned murder mystery. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at www.fremontoperahouse.org or at Sampter’s in downtown Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Dodge County Radio Emergency Associated Communication Team (REACT), 6:30 p.m., St. James Church, Fifth and D streets, Fremont. For more information, call 402-687-2160.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.