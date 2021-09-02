Fremont-area calendar of events for Sept. 3-5

Live music by Bakersfield, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor, 649 N. Main St. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.

“Murder for Two,” 7 p.m., Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St. In this 90-minute musical comedy, two performers play 13 roles – and the piano – in an old-fashioned murder mystery. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at www.fremontoperahouse.org or at Sampter’s in downtown Fremont.

Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Saturday

HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Men of Integrity Power Breakfast, 8 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.