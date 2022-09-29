Fremont-area calendar of events for Sept. 30-Oct. 2

Friday

Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club meeting, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

25th Anniversary Hopkins Law Office Chamber Coffee and Open House, 9 a.m., 226 E. Second St., Fremont. The Chamber Coffee will take place from 9-10 a.m. The open house will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Refreshments will be served throughout the day. An RSVP for lunch is appreciated, but not required. To RSVP, email mail@hopkins-law-office.com or call 402-721-0332.

Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.

Keene Memorial Library’s Friday Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Metropolitan Community College, Room 207, 835 N. Broad St., Fremont. Storytime is open to kids of all ages and their caregivers. Stories, songs and crafts are included.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Rotary Club meeting, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, wings, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken tenders, appetizers, baked potatoes, fries, onion rings, and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Live music by Night Riders Band, 7-11 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club main floor. There is no cover charge. Everyone is welcome.

#SheIsFearless, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Saturday

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Swap & Shop and Farmers Market, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., Quasar Drive-In Theater, 13427 N. 300th St., Valley. Vendor spaces are $20 and can be reserved at quasardrivein.com, click on tickets. Vendor spaces also can be purchased at the gate. The swappers gate for vendors (Highway 36 gate) will open at 6:30 a.m. The shoppers gate (box office gate on 300th Street) will open at 8 a.m. The cost for shoppers is $2 per car. Hot coffee, cocoa, breakfast and lunch concessions will be available.

Household Hazardous Waste Collection Event, 8:30 a.m. to noon, Christensen Field, 1710 W. 16th St., Fremont. Residents of Dodge County are welcome to bring their household hazardous waste to this collection site. Acceptable waste materials include oil-based paints, paint-related products, poisons, fertilizer, insecticides and other lawn chemicals, herbicides, pesticides, fluorescent light bulbs and mercury containing items.

Free Sports Injury Walk-in Clinic, 9-10:30 a.m., Rehabilitation Department at Methodist Fremont Health Medical Center, 450 E. 23rd St., Fremont. Athletes are asked to check in by 10 a.m. and are seen on a first come, first served basis. Parents should attend the athlete’s first visit to sign authorization and are always welcome to attend to discuss any questions or concerns. For more information about the sports injury clinic, call 402-727-3329.

Saturday in the Park Farmers Market and Craft Fair, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., parking surrounding Dodge Auditorium, Dodge. There will be fresh produce, baked goods, drinks, food trucks, crafts, vendors and more. There will be a photographer on hand to do mini fall photo sessions.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 10 a.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. There will be a tailgate before the Nebraska vs. Indiana football game at 6:30 p.m.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Flags for Forgotten Soldiers, 1 p.m., Fremont Veterans Park. A total of 558 flags will be displayed at Fremont Veterans Park, representing the average number of veterans lost to suicide each month.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

White Light Mile, 6 p.m., starting in front of Milady Coffeehouse, 105 E. Sixth St., downtown Fremont. The course will be a two-loop route, starting in front of Milady Coffeehouse and finishing between Fifth and Sixth streets on Park Avenue, just around the corner from the start. The event will kick off with the kids’ race at 6 p.m. At approximately 6:10 p.m., there will be multiple waves of runners taking off every 8-12 minutes. Each wave will be capped at a certain size to create an intimate feel. Awards will be announced at approximately 7:45 p.m. The event is being presented by Run Nebraska.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Uniquely Yours Stability Support Halloween Bash, 8-11 p.m., Eagles Club Ballroom, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The event will include music, dancing, a cash bar and trophies for all of the costume categories. The entry fee is $10. All proceeds will go directly to Uniquely Yours Stability Support (homeless prevention).

3rd Annual Joe Bought A Bar Party, 8-11 p.m., Mel’s Bar, Scribner. Jacked will perform from 8-11 p.m. The event will include a food truck, dancing and drinks.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Sunday

14th Annual Arlington Fall Festival and Car Show, 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., around the park, Arlington. The event will include an arts and craft show, food and homemade pie, raffles, goody bags, dash plaques, class trophies and special awards.

Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Roast beef dinner, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., St. Joseph Catholic Church, Colon. The cost is $15 for adults, $8 for children ages 4-12, and free for children ages 3 and under. There is an immediate family price cap of $75. Dine-in, carryout and drive-thru meals will be offered. The event also will include raffles, games, market table and homemade kolaches.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Jeff Hermanson benefit, 2-8 p.m., Starlite Event Center, near Wahoo on Nebraska Highway 92. Doors open at 2 p.m. A silent auction will start at 4 p.m. A pulled pork dinner with sides will be served starting at 4:30 p.m. (freewill donation). A live auction will begin at 6:30 p.m. and the event will conclude at 8 p.m. A cash bar will be available. There also will be a show and shine in conjunction with the benefit. All cars, trucks and bikes are welcome. Participants are asked to arrive at 2 p.m. A people’s choice award will be given out at 4:30 p.m. All proceeds will go to Hermanson’s wife, Cindi, and their two sons.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Dodge County Radio Emergency Associated Communication Team (REACT), 6:30 p.m., St. James Church, Fifth and D streets, Fremont. For more information, call 402-687-2160.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont

Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.