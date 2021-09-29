Fremont-area calendar of events for Sept. 30-Oct. 2

Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Saturday

HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Men of Integrity Power Breakfast, 8 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. Tailgating for the Nebraska game will begin at 5:30 p.m. There will be food available and happy hour drink prices during the game. Line dance lessons will be offered at 6 p.m.

“Flags for Forgotten Soldiers,” 1 p.m., Fremont Veterans Park, near Sidner Ice Arena on Military Avenue, Fremont. The event will include a brief ceremony after which attendees are invited to help place 18-inch flags in rows similar to the gravestones at Arlington National Cemetery. Each flag represents a veteran lost to suicide each year in the United States.