Fremont-area calendar of events for Sept. 4-6

Saturday
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Men of Integrity Power Breakfast, 8 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Fremont Eagles Club open, 10 a.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may close earlier or stay open later depending on business. Tailgating will start at 10 a.m. with the Nebraska vs. Fordham kickoff at 11 a.m. Food and happy hour drink specials will be available during the game. There will be line dance lessons at 6 p.m.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
“Murder for Two,” 7 p.m., Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St. In this 90-minute musical comedy, two performers play 13 roles – and the piano – in an old-fashioned murder mystery. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at www.fremontoperahouse.org or at Sampter’s in downtown Fremont.
Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Sunday
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.
Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.
“Murder for Two,” 2 p.m., Fremont Opera House, 541 N. Broad St. In this 90-minute musical comedy, two performers play 13 roles – and the piano – in an old-fashioned murder mystery. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at www.fremontoperahouse.org or at Sampter’s in downtown Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Dodge County Radio Emergency Associated Communication Team (REACT), 6:30 p.m., St. James Church, Fifth and D streets, Fremont. For more information, call 402-687-2160.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Monday
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.