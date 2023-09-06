Wednesday

Dodge County Board of Supervisors, Dodge County Board of Equalization and Dodge County Board of Corrections meetings, 9 a.m., board room, third floor, Dodge County Courthouse, 435 N. Park Ave., Fremont. The meetings are open to the public.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Men’s Bible Study, 1 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Rawhide Creek Watershed Flood Risk Reduction Plan public meeting, 5-7 p.m., UNL Dodge County Extension Office, 1206 W. 23rd St., Fremont. All are welcome to attend and provide comments or questions to the project team. No formal presentation will be made, and attendees may drop-in anytime.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Eagles Auxiliary pork tenderloin dinner, 5:30-7 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. Everyone is welcome.

Narcotics Anonymous, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Thursday

Men’s Bible Study, 8 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Big Red Luncheon, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Fremont Eagles Club, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. Lunch will be served from 11 a.m. to noon. Steve Sipple will speak at noon. The $25 luncheon cost covers your meal, one non-alcoholic drink and the speaker. Everyone is welcome.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Kiwanis Club meeting, noon, Midland University Private Dining Rooms, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include hamburgers, cheeseburgers, tacos and soup. Pitch will be played at 6:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Area Car Club Cruise-In, 6-8 p.m., John C. Fremont Park, Eighth and Broad streets, Fremont. Anyone with an antique, classic, muscle car, street rod or hot rod – auto, motorcycle or truck – is welcome. Drivers attending the cruise-in should enter from the north at 10th Street and Park Avenue, and drive between the buildings to the park.

Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.

Fremont Antique Car Club meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Rural Fire Hall, 110 Boulevard St. For more information, contact Scott Reeson at 402-719-8318.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave.

Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479

Narcotics Anonymous Back to Basics meeting, 7:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 N. Davis St., Oakland.

Car Movie Cruise Night featuring “Two Lane Blacktop,” dusk (about 7:50 p.m.), Quasar Drive-In Theater, 13427 N. 300th St., near Valley. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. Admission is free, courtesy of Museum of American Speed.

Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Friday

Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club meeting, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.

Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.

Keene Memorial Library’s Friday Storytime, 10-10:30 a.m., Metropolitan Community College, Room 207, 835 N. Broad St., Fremont. Storytime is open to kids of all ages and their caregivers. Stories, songs and crafts are included.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Rotary Club meeting, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. The kitchen will be open from 5:30-7 p.m. The menu will include catfish, shrimp, wings, chicken tenders, hamburgers and cheeseburgers, appetizers, baked potatoes, french fries, onion rings and salad. Everyone is welcome.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.