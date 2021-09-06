Fremont-area calendar of events for Sept. 7-12

Tuesday
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Letters to the Churches of Revelation, 10 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Steps of Freedom meeting, 1 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
Men’s and Women’s Bible Study, 6 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.
Special Fremont City Council meeting, 6 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building, 400 E. Military Ave. The meeting also will be available via audio/video conference. You may log into the meeting via computer or telephone. The link and instructions will be provided on the agenda that will be posted in the agenda section of the city’s website at www.fremontne.gov.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.
Wednesday
Dodge County Board of Supervisors, Dodge County Board of Equalization and Dodge County Board of Corrections meetings, 9 a.m., board room, third floor, Dodge County Courthouse, 435 N. Park Ave., Fremont. The meetings are open to the public.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Ridge Cemetery Association meeting, noon, Fremont Municipal Building’s second-floor conference room, 400 E. Military Ave., The meeting is open to the public.
Men’s Bible Study, 1 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
4th annual Cruise-In to Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers, 5:30-8 p.m., Raising Cane’s, Fremont Mall, 23rd and Bell streets, Fremont. Anyone with an antique, classic, muscle car, street rod or hot rod auto, motorcycle or truck is welcome. The weekly cruise-ins will continue through Sept. 29.
Narcotics Anonymous Library Group, 7 p.m., Keene Memorial Library’s east building, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Thursday
Men’s Bible Study, 8 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
The Banquet, 5:30-6:30 p.m., First Lutheran Church, 3200 E. Military Ave., Fremont. Drive-thru meals served. The dinner is free.
Civil Air Patrol, 7 p.m., 1201 W. 23rd St., in yellow hangar at Fremont Airport.
Marine Corps League, 7 p.m., Disabled American Veterans Club, 137 N. D St., Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave.
Tally Ho Toastmasters, 7-8 p.m., Midland University’s Anderson Building, Ninth and Clarkson streets, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to learn skills in communication, self-confidence and leadership. For more information, call 402-936-3479.
Narcotics Anonymous Back to Basics meeting, 7:30 p.m., First Evangelical Lutheran Church, 201 N. Davis St., Oakland.
Alcoholics Anonymous big book study, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Friday
Cosmopolitan 100 Service Club meeting, 7 a.m., Midland University Cafeteria, Ninth and Pebble streets, Fremont.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Al-Anon meeting, 9:30 a.m., Chapter 5 Club front room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Fremont Community Breastfeeding Support Group, 10-11 a.m., Three Rivers Health Department conference room, 2400 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. This support group is for mothers and their babies. Siblings are welcome.
Storytime, 10-10:35 a.m., Keene Memorial Library, 1030 N. Broad St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 study, noon, Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Fremont Rotary Club meeting, noon, Fremont Golf Club, North Somers Avenue.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Palladium Brass Quintet concert, 7 p.m., Fremont Opera House. Tickets for the show are $20 and can be purchased at Sampter’s in downtown Fremont or by visiting www.fremontoperahouse.com.
Al-Anon meeting, 8-9 p.m., Chapter 5 Club back room, 136 N. Main St., Fremont. This support group is for families and friends of alcoholics.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 8 p.m. Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous candlelight meeting, 10 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Saturday
Community September 11 Remembrance, 7:46 a.m., Eternal Flame at Veterans Park, 1558 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The community is invited to gather for a quiet memorial at the park. Fremont High School students will sing the National Anthem. A fire and police escort will then accompany those who want to walk from the Eternal Flame to First Lutheran Church’s west parking lot at 3200 E. Military Ave. You also are welcome to drive to the church. A recognition service for first responders and health care providers will take place in the parking lot at about 8:30 a.m.
HomeStore, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity.
Drive-thru influenza and COVID-19 vaccinations, 9 a.m. to noon, Methodist Physicians Clinic, 2540 N. Healthy Way, Fremont. Call 402-354-CARE to schedule your appointment. Insurance information will be collected.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Fremont Fall Festival, downtown Fremont. There will be an artisan market from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the parking lot at Fifth Street and Park Avenue. Other festival events will include live music, pancakes, free snacks, a taco truck, kids games, face painting, emergency vehicles and other family fun activities.
Cedar Bluffs SkillsUSA Chapter car show, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Cedar Bluffs Football Field. All cars, trucks, motorcycles and tractors are welcome. Early registration is $5. The entry fee at the gate will be $10. All proceeds will go to the Cedar Bluffs SkillsUSA Chapter. For more information, contact Garrett Zink at garrett.zink@cbwildcats. A registration form can be accessed at https://forms.gle/QfuTJcLcjxnKTDnW6.
Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.
2nd Annual Blair Cruise Night’s Give Back Cruise, 6-8 p.m., Blair Youth Sports Complex. There will be a meet and greet with Andy Leach of Cal Automotive Creations from 6-8 p.m. Local businesses have donated products for people driving the cruise or watching from the sidewalks.
Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Sunday
Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.
Memory Lane Café, Alzheimer’s Support Group, 1:30-3:30 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.
Dessert in the Stacks, 2-4 p.m., Keene Memorial Library, Fremont. Everyone is welcome to join the Friends of Keene Memorial Library for sweet treats, a live music performance by Midland University, and to learn about library services and the expansion plan. Being a Friends member is not required to attend his event. There is no need to RSVP.
Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.
Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.
Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.