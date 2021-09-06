Fremont-area calendar of events for Sept. 8-12

Community September 11 Remembrance, 7:46 a.m., Eternal Flame at Veterans Park, 1558 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The community is invited to gather for a quiet memorial at the park. Fremont High School students will sing the National Anthem. A fire and police escort will then accompany those who want to walk from the Eternal Flame to First Lutheran Church’s west parking lot at 3200 E. Military Ave. You also are welcome to drive to the church. A recognition service for first responders and health care providers will take place in the parking lot at about 8:30 a.m.