Saturday

HomeStore open, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., 701 E. Dodge St., Fremont. The HomeStore sells donated items at discounted prices. Proceeds support the mission of Fremont Area Habitat for Humanity

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Husker Watch Party, 10 a.m., Christensen Family YMCA Camp, 3402 W. Military Ave., Fremont. Doors to attend this 21-and-over Fremont Family YMCA fundraiser open at 10 a.m. Kickoff is at 11 a.m. Heisman Trophy winner Eric Crouch will be signing autographs and doing a meet and greet before the party from 10-11 a.m. The Nebraska vs. Colorado game will be shown on three TVs, including an inflatable outdoor screen. There also will be a wing eating contest, beer pong, food trucks, adult drinks, sand volleyball, cornhole, fowling, and raffle drawings each quarter. Tickets are $30 for individuals or $50 for couples.

SkillsUSA Wildcat Car Show, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Cedar Bluffs Football Field, Cedar Bluffs. All types of vehicles are welcome. The early bird entry fee is $5. The entry fee at the gate will be $10. Admission is free for spectators. To register for the car show, contact Garrett Zink at garrett.zink@cbwildcats.org or call CBHS at 402-628-2080. Proceeds from the show will go to the Cedar Bluffs High School chapter of SkillsUSA.

Sons of American Legion Post 158 Chicken Wing Feed, 11 a.m., American Legion Post 158, Cedar Bluffs. Everyone is invited to watch the Nebraska vs. Colorado football game on the big screen at 11 a.m. and eat wings. Doors open at 10 a.m. Prices are: six wings for $5, 12 wings for $10, and 18 wings for $15. Legion remodeling donations are appreciated.

Fremont Fall Gallery Walk, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., downtown Fremont. Everyone is invited to visit downtown businesses as they host local artists, musicians, creators and more.

Alcoholics Anonymous women’s heart-to-heart group, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business. Tailgating for the Nebraska vs. Colorado game will begin at 10 a.m. A halftime meal will be offered. There also will be drink specials during the game. Everyone is welcome.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Spiritual 12-Step Recovery Program, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous The Lie is Dead meeting, 8 p.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Sunday

Alcoholics Anonymous Happy Sober Sunday Group, 9 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Seekers of Serenity meeting, 10:30 a.m., LifeHouse, 723 N. Broad St., Fremont. The hotline number is 402-459-9511.

Fremont Eagles Club open, noon to 6 p.m., 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Fremont Midland Entertainment Series concert featuring Divas 3, 7 p.m., Fremont High School’s Nell McPherson Theatre, 1750 N. Lincoln Ave., Fremont. The all-female act will sing the biggest hits of the greatest divas in music history. This vibrant show will span four decades covering the 1960s through the 1990s with hits by Aretha Franklin, Carole King, Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Cher, Dolly Parton, Donna Summer, ABBA, and more. One of the three performers at the Fremont show will be Kirbi Long, a Millard North and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate. Season tickets for the season’s FMES performances may be purchased at the concert for $60. Tickets for individual performances are $20 each.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous Sunday speaker, 7:30 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Monday

TOPS Club (Take Off Pounds Sensibly), 9 a.m., First United Methodist Church, 850 N. Broad St., Fremont. Weigh-ins begin at 8 a.m. Visitors (preteens, teens and adults — male and female) are welcome. The first meeting is free. For more information, call 531-281-9288.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 10 a.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont.

Lightkeepers Women’s Group, 10 a.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, noon, Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Congressman Mike Flood mobile office hours, 2-3:30 p.m., Fremont Area Chamber of Commerce, 128 E. Sixth St., Fremont. During the office hours, district office team members will be available to assist with challenges regarding federal agencies, military academy nominations, scheduling requests and other needs constituents might encounter.

Fremont Eagles Club open, 3 p.m. to midnight, 649 N. Main St., Fremont. The club may stay open later or close early depending on business.

Alcoholics Anonymous meeting, 5:15 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, Fremont.

Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 p.m., Fremont Church of the Nazarene, 960 Johnson Road.

Fremont Board of Education meeting, 6:30 p.m., Main Street Education and Administration Building, 130 E. Ninth St., Fremont. The meeting is open to the public.

Fremont Parks & Recreation Board meeting, 7 p.m., Fremont Municipal Building, second floor, 400 E. Military Ave., Fremont. The meeting is open to the public.

Fresh Hope Mental Health Support Group, 7 p.m., Lighthouse, 84 W. Sixth St., Fremont.

Narcotics Anonymous Freedom Works Group, 7 p.m., Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 1440 E. Military Ave., Fremont.

Alcoholics Anonymous 12x12 meeting, 8 p.m., Chapter 5 Club, 136 N. Main St., Fremont